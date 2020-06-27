By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians felt both the agony and ecstasy during a 19-U baseball doubleheader Thursday in Coffeyville, Kan.

In game one, the Montgomery County (Kan.) Cardinals shattered a 3-3 tie with an error-aided rally to win, 10-5, at the Walter Johnson Ballpark.

But, the Indians snapped back in game two, 14-1, to split the twinbill and take a two-wins-to-one advantage in their season series against the Cardinals.

Next up, the Indians are set to play two games on Saturday at the 2020 Pittsburg Post No. 64 Invitational in Pittsburg, Kan, at Jaycee Park.

The Indians (8-12) are slated to play at 1 p.m. against the Three Rivers Bandits and at 3:30 p.m. against the Complete Game Yankees.

Following are summaries of Thursday’s contests.

Montgomery County 10, Indians 5

In the first meeting two weeks ago between these teams, Bartlesville muscled out an 11-3 run-rule victory.

But, the rematch took on a whole different character, at least in the early innings.

In the top of the first, the Indians left Calvin Johnson stranded in scoring position — a pattern the Doenges team would continue the next few frames, much to the great un-delight of Indians’ head coach John Pannell.

In the bottom of the first, the Cardinals juiced the bags on Indians starting pitcher Christian Hernandez — but Hernandez escaped any damage on a pop-up to right field for the third out.

Daniel Barham reached second base in the top of the second for the Indians — but was left standing.

Montgomery County revved up for a two-out, three-run uprising in the bottom of the second, highlighted by Kyle Jackson’s RBI single and a couple of wild pitches that scored runs.

Pannell called on Rigdon to climb the bump and finish the inning. He struck out the only batter he faced to leave the bases loaded and the Cardinals leading, 3-0.

Bartlesville again squandered a scoring opportunity — with a baserunner picked off and another baserunner stuck on first.

However, Rigdon set the side down in order in the bottom of third to freeze Montgomery County’s lead at three, 3-0.

Finally, in the top of the fourth, the Indian sticks stopped their slumber and snapped into wide-awake mode.

Andrew Harden made the wake-up call with a leadoff standup double, followed by Harrison Clark’s sizzling single.

After Barham was hit with a pitch — to juice the bags — Rocky Shuman stepped up. He found the smooth groove to pound a two-run single.

Two batters later, Haden Fiddler pushed Barham home on a fielder’s choice to knot the score, 3-3 — and a golden chance to take the lead with runners on third and second.

But, the Indians failed to get another clutch hit and remained tied through three-and-a-half innings, 3-3.

Rigdon allowed two baserunners in the bottom of the fourth – but the defense bailed him out with an inning-ending doubleplay.

However, the Indian offense came up with a goose-egg in the top of the fifth.

The Cardinal offense turned up the volume in the bottom of the fifth to score seven more runs — helped by at multiple free passes and at least one costly Indian error.

Zack Shelton took over on the mound late in the inning and help pull the curtain down on Montgomery County.

At least the Indians ended the game on an explosive note.

They loaded the bases and scored two runs — on a hit batsman (Harden) to force home Fiddler, and on a single (Clark) to drive home Borg.

The game then ended on a strikeout.

Indians 14, Montgomery County 1

Dakota Ward lashed a RBI double in the top of the first to help propel the Indians to a 2-0 lead.

Bartlesville continued to tack on the runs.

In the top of the second, Clark clobbered a two-run triple and then rolled home on Harden’s single as the Indians powered to an 8-0 lead.

The Cardinals got a run back in the bottom of the second off Indians starting pitcher Mason Moody.

The top of the third proved to be another long headache for the Cardinals.

The Indians delivered four extra base hits for a RBI apiece, including doubles by Clark, Johnson and Shelton, to stretch their lead to 12-1.

Clark added a two-run two-bagger in the top of the fourth — scoring Rigdon and Ward — to round out the scoring.

Moody collected the win.