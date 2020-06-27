By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

It’s approximately 245 days until the 2021 high school soccer season kicks off.

But, second-year Bartlesville boys head coach Anthony Tucker already has a pretty good idea of what athletes he’ll have to choose from to create what he hopes will be that break-through powerhouse.

Truth is, the 2020 Bruins appeared like they might fit that bill — but after six matches, their season was nixed when the state of Oklahoma shut down all spring sports, as a response to the coronavirus.

Tucker’s Bruins had blasted to a 4-1 record prior to that and appeared to be gelling together.

Unfortunately, many of those prime-time players were seniors and won’t be back for next season.

But, Tucker still has plenty of talent, savvy, quickness, toughness and experience from which to choose, which is why he held tryouts this past week — with one caveat.

A supplemental tryout is planned in September to try to assess other talent.

Following are those who have made the roster, from which the junior varsity and varsity teams will be created.

Seniors: Tanner Benbrook (midfielder), Logan Brownell (defender), Brandon Bulleigh (goalkeeper), John Covell (defender), Aaron Lehman (midfielder), Dylan McCoy (striker), Luis Ortiz (midfielder) and Mack Vaclaw (midfielder).

Juniors: Jalen Belong (midfielder), Nathan Dreher (striker), Braden Shepherd (goalkeeper), Eric Wetzel (midfielder), Braydon Eads (midfielder), Gavin Jerden (defender), Cameron Molder (goalkeeper), Grant Molder (goalkeeper), Michael Morris (defender), Ian Oelenberger (defender), Brandon O’Rourke (midfielder), Sam Perkins (defender), Tarun Vinodkumar (defender) and Jason Melendez (winger).

Sophomores: Tyler Beauvais (midfielder), Amical Avila (defender), Connor Bastings (midfielder), Tucker Benbrook (midfielder), Aman Bernstein (goalkeeper), Clay Cummings (midfielder), Jonathan Delgado (defender), T.J. Hawkins (defender), Ivan Mercado (defender), Jonathan Ortiz (defender), Peter Perryman (winger), Benjamin Torres (striker), Trey Williamson (defender) and Lukas Winscott (defender).

Freshmen: Medhi Achour (striker), Oswaldo Aranda (defender), Ian Belong (midfielder), Bode Doenges (goalkeeper), Aldo Ortiz (midfielder), Jonathan Pectol (defender), Joel Perez (midfielder), Tomas Ramos (midfielder), Juan Saucedo (midfielder) and Jose Villanueva (defender).

Most the freshmen play for the Northeastern Oklahoma Football Club (NEOFC), with the exception of Doenges, who competes for the Tulsa Soccer Club, and Villanueva, who doesn’t have a club listed with his name.

Tucker — a Bartlesville High graduate that played Bruin soccer — said the supplemental tryouts are planned for a couple of expected move-ins as well as some other athletes who opted not to attend the June tryouts.

One of the prospective move-ins is a 6-foot-2 player moving in from the Memphis, Tenn. area (Germantown), who is as quick as Bartlesville’s speed specialist McCoy, Tucker said.

“He’s going to have a huge impact for us,” Tucker said about the product from The Volunteer State.

McCoy, meanwhile, has added 15 pounds of muscle, and is spending part of his offseason in Summer Pride with the football team.

“Any kid that has the tenacity of Dylan McCoy, those is a good trait,” Tucker said.

The other expected move-in is coming from Illinois.

Tucker doesn’t plan on trying to set teams until after preseason practice starts on Dec. 1.

The Bruins powered into their 2020 season by winning three-straight one-goal matches, against Sand Springs, Ft. Gibson and Tulsa Edison.

The latter two were decided in a shoot-out.

In game four, Tulsa Washington edged the Bruins, 3-1, in the championship game of the Tulsa Edison Green/White Tournament.

But, Bartlesville snapped back to knock off East Central, 1-0, in a shoot-out, in their only home match of the campaign prior to the shutdown.

Tucker is the Bruins’ fourth head coach in five seasons.