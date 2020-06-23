By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Despite a sweet comeback to get them back in the game, the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians had to sip from the bitter cup of disappointment when the book closed on Saturday’s baseball battle against the Shockers Black.

The Shockers Black scored on a combination of a hit and an error in the final inning to beat the Indians, 8-7, in the third round of the AABC Regional Qualifier tourney in Enid.

Bartlesville then fell to the OKC Drillers, 3-0, in the final pool game.

“The Drillers are loaded with major talent,” veteran Indians’ head coach John Pannell said Sunday, adding several of their players have committed to play Division I baseball.

But, Pannell felt less inclined to trump the positives over the negatives in the one-run loss to the Shockers Black.

“We had 11 walks,” he noted. “But, we never had the big hit and we missed the big squeeze play. We missed eight signs in that game. … To lose the way we did it was frustrating.”

But, Pannell felt that overall the Indians progressed on multiple fronts during their four-day stay in Enid that saw them finish 1-3 and drop razor-close decisions.

“We lose to an Enid Majors team, 7-3, but we had a big hit that their guy made a sliding catch of in left. If the ball is a foot further out in any direction it could have been a different story.”

The Indians — who have battled through a grueling schedule, with 18 games in 14 days, including 12 contests on the road — get to take an extended breather this week.

They are scheduled to be off until Thursday, when they will make the short jump to Coffeyville, Kan., for a doubleheader at Walter Johnson Park, followed by a Friday excursion to Pittsburg, Kan.

Their next scheduled home game is June 30 against Pittsburg (Kan.).

Following are closer looks at last Saturday’s action:

Shockers Black 8, Indians 7

First-year Indian pitcher Noah Loyd and his defense bottled up the Shockers Black for the first few innings.

After the squad scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first, Loyd didn’t allow another run until the third inning.

But, the Indians just couldn’t get their sticks in gear early. They hit into rally-killing doubleplays in both the first and second innings, and left runners stranded at third and second in the top of the third.

In the bottom of the third, Indian outfielder Harrison Clark alertly threw out a runner trying to stretch a single into a two-bagger. But, Parker Johnson then stepped up for the Shockers Black and blasted a solid homer to increase his team’s lead to 2-0.

Loyd walked the next two batters, which prompted Pannell to install Luke Fox on the bump. Even though the Shockers Black scored three more times in the frame, Fox managed to stifle their momentum.

Bartlesville’s attack finally began to warm up in the fourth, sparked by Calvin Johnson’s leadoff single.

Johnson would come around to score — on a steal of third and an error — to break up the shutout. The Indians threatened do more damage in the inning — on a walk to Randsom Jones and single by Rocky Shuman — but didn’t ring up the clutch hit.

The Shockers Black answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth to extend the lead to five runs, 6-1.

Bartlesville controlled most of the rest of the game.

They loaded the bases in top of the fifth — on consecutive walks to Harald Borg, Williams Parsley and Andrew Harden — and then cashed in on a bases-loaded base on balls to Clark.

Parsley also scored in the inning to cut the lead in half, 6-3.

After the Shockers Black went up by four, 7-3, in the bottom of the fifth, Bartlesville struck back.

Johnson delivered the major blow, a two-run double, to tie the game, 7-7.

The Indians would then load the bases — on walks to Clark and Dakota Ward. But, Johnson would be out on a suicide squeeze play that didn’t develop.

“It looked like Calvin slid around the catcher’s tag,” said Pannell. But, the umpire ruled it differently.

The Indians would leave the bases loaded after Clark was forced out at home on a fielder’s choice, with the score still knotted, 7-7.

The Shockers Black took advantage of a leadoff walk in the bottom of the sixth to help manufacture a walk-off run. The game was then called on the two-hour time limit.

Relief pitcher Christian Hernandez suffered the mound setback.

OK Drillers 3, Indians 0

Pannell said his assistant coach Ty Huie commented at the conclusion of this game that “this was probably the best full baseball game we had played all season. We made no errors and we hit the balls well, but right at them.”

Indian starting pitcher Nik Johnson threw masterfully, Pannell added.

“They had all kinds of big-time players,” Pannell observed. “They were a large team.”

In the bottom of the third, Clark drew a walk — but later would be retired on the basepath.

Calvin Johnson ripped a two-out single in the fourth inning — but would be left standing.

In the fifth frame, Clark clobbered a base hit with two outs on the board — and he remained on an island.

In the top of the seventh, Indian relief pitcher Haden Fiddler threw hard to keep the Drillers’ lead frozen at 3-0.

The Indians again attempted a two-out rally when Borg smashed a 3-and-2 pitch for a single in the bottom of the seventh. But, the next batter grounded out to the shortstop to end the game.

The Indians are now 7-11 on the season. They will be focused on trying to sweep this week’s doubleheaders and get back to a .500 mark.