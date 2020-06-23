By Mike Tupa

As circumstances turned out this past spring, positives proved as elusive to find as a spilled milk in a blizzard.

But, Bartlesville High School baseball fans could enjoy at least one consolation — they didn’t have to miss Jakob Hall for the full 2020 season.

Hip surgery sidelined the potent junior returnee for the entire season.

That didn’t turn out to be much of an “entire.”

As it turned out, the Bruins played only eight games — in less than two weeks — until the coronavirus put the brakes on all high school sports in Oklahoma for the remainder of the spring.

Even in those eight contests, first-year Bruin head coach Cody Price missed Hall’s production in every aspect of the game.

As a sophomore (2019), Hall had blistered the ball for a .331 batting average, with nine doubles, two triples, a homer, 27 RBI’s and 30 runs. He also had walked 20 times and struck out only 10 times in 143 plate appearances.

Hall’s value on mound proved even more valuable in 2019.

He nailed down a 1.75 earned run average in 52.0 innings pitched, won three games, rang up 52 strikeouts and walked only 11 batters.

And, he brought a sure glove on the infield.

Hall — who is well on the road to recovery — is looking forward to his senior season in 2021.

Beyond that, Hall is looking forward to playing junior college baseball at Connors State, to which he recently committed.

Hall said his summer baseball coach was instrumental in opening communication between him and Connors State.

Hall made his official visit to the school and liked what he saw, including the economical benefits of attending a junior college.

“I’d really like to play baseball 100 percent for two years and to go some place bigger and play somewhere,” Hall explained.

He said he likely would be looked at for shortstop, but he also hopes he might get an opportunity to pitch.

Whatever looms in his future, Hall was forced — due to his injury — during the brief spring season to become more of a student of the game than just a participant.

“It’s kind of eye-opening of how I could actually help while not even playing,” Hall said. “I kind of felt like a coach. … I’ll understand if someone gets hurt and doesn’t take it too well that hopefully I can help them out.”

Hall appreciated all the young talents that a got a chance to learn the varsity game in 2020.

“We had a lot of young guys,” Hall said. “I was expecting to play a full season and our young guys get a lot of ab’s (at-bats) and grow a lot. I know a lot of them are playing this summer with the (Bartlesville Doenges Ford) Indians and hopefully that will lead into it.”

Hall said he’s looking forward next year to be in the starting pitching rotation with Preston Berg, a first-year pitcher this past spring. Berg fashioned a 2.33 ERA in 12.0 innings, with 16 strikeouts, four walks and only one hit batsman.

As Hall progresses back to 100 percent health he’s grateful for the support and help of his dad, who goes out with him to the practice field to throw with him and to hit grounders.