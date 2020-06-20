By Mike Tupa

In whatever way one chooses to view her season, Emma Shelley proved to be a smash hit as a freshman for the University of Central Oklahoma women’s golf team.

The Bartlesville High School graduate Peeled off eight rounds of 80-or-less and earned playing time in six tournaments prior to the UCO season being canceled — along with everyone else’s — due to the presence of the coronavirus in the U.S.

Shelley was just coming on strong.

In her final outing of the year, she shot 144 (plus-4) to finish third in the SCU Crosswind Gloves Invite.

Shelley came in with 73 in her very first college competition, last September, at the Tarleton State Invitational.

Her score of 153 (80-73) tied her for 43rd place.

Shelley came off a stellar prep career at Bartlesville High, where she challenged her senior year for the Class 6A girls golf state title.

She then took her game to the next level — literally.

“I think, more than anything, I was excited to compete at the college level,” Shelley said in a recent interview. “I was excited about the second semester. I think I got off to a better foot ... which I was happy about.”

Shelley found competition more grueling at the college level — but she thrived on the challenge.

