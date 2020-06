By Joey Hayden

The Dallas Morning News

(TNS) — Tony Romo has another chance to gain football immortality.

Announced Tuesday by the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s name was listed for the second time as a nominee for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Along with 40 coaches, Romo is one of 177 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision and divisional ranks to be nominated for the 2021 class.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.4 million people have played college football and only 1,027 players have been inducted,” said NFF president and CEO Steve Hatchell in a statement.

“The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game.”

Before his football journey led him to Dallas to lead the Cowboys offense for more than a decade, Romo took the field at Eastern Illinois from 1999-2002.

In 2002, Romo was a First Team All-American and the Walter Payton FCS Player of the Year.

His career at Eastern Illinois also included three Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year awards.

Romo set numerous school and conference records, including passing yards (8,212) and TDs (85).

Former Cowboys offensive lineman Flozell Adams (Michigan State) and safety Roy Williams (Oklahoma) are also candidates for the 2021 class.

The official announcement of the class will be made in early 2021, with specific details to be announced at a later date.

Other area nominees: Texas A&M kicker Tony Franklin, Texas Tech running back Byron Hanspard, Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel, Texas offensive lineman Dan Neil, Texas defensive tackle Kenneth Sims, UT-Arlington offensive lineman Bruce Collie, Texas Tech/Austin College head coach Pete Cawthon Sr., Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops.

