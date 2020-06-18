By Jacob Unruh

The Oklahoman

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball rosters continues to largely remain intact.

Kalib Boone, Chris Harris Jr. and Avery Anderson III all announced Wednesday that they will remain with the program despite the NCAA’s one-year postseason ban.

But the Cowboys will lose forward Hidde Roessink. He intends to enter the transfer portal, a source told The Oklahoman.

Less than two weeks after the Cowboys were dealt a one-year postseason ban and loss of three scholarships over three seasons among other penalties, nearly all the remaining players from last season are returning.

All players are eligible to transfer due to the penalties, which OSU will appeal. Even No. 1-ranked recruit Cade Cunningham could go elsewhere.

Instead, the Cowboys primarily remain committed to OSU coach Mike Boynton and the program.

On Tuesday, star and leader Isaac Likekele announced his return. Incoming graduate transfer Ferron Flavors Jr. made his arrival official with a social media post.

Boone announced on his Instagram his intention to remain in Stillwater. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound sophomore closed his freshman season strong. He had five double-digit scoring performances, primarily coming off the bench.

His twin brother, Keylan, has yet to announce his intention.

Harris followed up Kalib’s announcement with his own on Twitter. A talented guard, Harris at times started last season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in February.

Anderson became a key bench player in his first season, often combining with Likekele to form a tough ball-handling duo. Anderson played in 30 games and averaged 1.4 assists.

Roessink, who is from The Netherlands, played in 20 games last season, scoring in just five. He suffered a minor knee injury early in the year against Missouri-Kansas City and missed three games. He then struggled the remainder of the season.

Roessink and center Yor Anei are the lone players officially set to depart following the penalties.

OSU awaits word from Keylan and the bulk of its highly rated recruiting class. Four-star guard Donovan Williams told The Oklahoman on June 5 that he intends to join the program.