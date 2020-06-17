By Ryan Aber

The Oklahoman

NORMAN — Josh Heupel and Roy Williams, two of the players who helped make OU national champions in 2000, are back on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Now, they’re joined by their coach, Bob Stoops.

The trio are among the 78 players and seven coaches on the Football Bowl Subdivision ballot for 2021 induction, released Tuesday.

Heupel, now the head coach at Central Florida, was the quarterback of the Sooners’ national title team, finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy that season. He spent several seasons as OU’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator before being fired following the 2014 season.

Williams was a unanimous first-team All-American at safety in 2001 and won the Nagurski and Thorpe awards that season.

Stoops is eligible for the first time, having led the Sooners to four championship game appearances in 18 seasons. He’s the winningest coach in OU history and the only coach in the Bowl Championship Series era to win a national title and every BCS bowl game.

Other coaches on the FBS ballot this year include former Toledo and Missouri coach Gary Pinkel, Jim Carlen of West Virginia, Texas Tech and South Carolina and Troy’s Larry Blakeney.

Among the divisional players on the ballot are former Cameron defensive back Mark Cotney, former UCO standout offensive guard John Fitzgerald and former UCO quarterback Randy Page.

The ballot was sent out to more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members and current Hall of Famers, whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Courts, which deliberates and ultimately selects the class. That group is chaired by former Ohio State standout Archie Griffin.

The announcement of the class will be made in early 2021, with the induction ceremony Dec. 7, 2021, in New York City.

A player must have been named a first-team All-American by an NCAA-recognized list to be eligible. Players are eligible for consideration 10 full seasons after their college careers ended, while coaches are eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately after retirement if they are 70 or older. Coaches must have been a head coach for at least 10 years, coached at least 100 games and have a winning percentage of .600 or better.

OU football announces season ticket plans

OU has announced three football season ticket plans for the 2020 season. The tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday and seem to signify some new availability in these uncertain times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the three plans:

Donor plan: a $500 season ticket, plus an annual seat contribution. This plan includes Sooner Club membership, the best available seats and early opportunities to request tickets for road games, the Big 12 Championship Game and bowl games (based on allotment). In addition, some Sooner Club membership levels include football parking and tailgate options.

Traditional plan: a $500 season ticket, as well as early opportunities to request tickets for road games, the Big 12 Championship Game and bowl games (based on allotment).

Sooner Express pass: a $300 season ticket, a new innovation that will allow fans to watch each game from a different seat location. The pandemic is expected to require OU to block off some seats during the games as capacity likely is to be reduced. The tickets will be delivered digitally, including barcodes and seat locations, by 5 p.m. Thursday of game week. The dynamic system allows members to take advantage of the best seats available for each contest. Seat locations will change from game to game based on availability. Pass holders may submit a request to be seated next to or near another pass holder, but such requests are subject to availability.

OU announced three-month payment plans are available for each season ticket plan (payments due at purchase, July 31 and Aug. 31). Fans should contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office at 405-325-2424 to make arrangements.

The season ticket packages will be available for purchase online and via phone at 800-456-GoOU (4668) or 405-325-2424.

Fans who have questions or need assistance should call 800-456-GoOU (4668) or 405-325-2424 to speak with a customer service representative. Fans who would like to be contacted about ticket options should fill out an interest form.