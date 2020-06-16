By Chris Brodeur

The Hartford Courant

(TNS) — It’s starting to be a matter of who isn’t playing in the Travelers Championship.

A world-class field got deeper Monday, as second-ranked Jon Rahm — the only outstanding player from the top five in the Official World Golf Ranking — and ninth-ranked Webb Simpson joined the fun.

Rahm, 25, of Spain, will be making his third start at TPC River Highlands while Simpson, 34, the winner of the 2012 U.S. Open, is in line for his 10th appearance. Both players lend Ryder Cup pedigree to a field now blessed by eight of the top 10 players in the world and 11 out of the top 16.

“We are extremely excited to have everyone in the top five of the world ranking and eight of the top 10 join us this year,” said tournament director Nathan Grube. “Jon and Webb have each won multiple times on the PGA Tour and will be tremendous additions to one of our best player fields ever.”

Rahm’s steady ascent as a top-tier player comes on the heels of unprecedented success in the amateur ranks. Playing his collegiate golf at Arizona State, he spent a record 60 weeks atop the World Amateur Golf Rankings. He’s collected a win in each of his past three seasons on the PGA Tour and has six victories on the European Tour. After making the cut at the 2015 Travelers as an amateur, he tied for 25th the following year shortly after turning professional. He made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018, helping the Euros recapture the hardware in Paris.

Simpson, a North Carolina native who played his collegiate golf at Wake Forest, has been among the tour’s steadiest players in recent seasons. He collected his sixth career victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February, fresh off helping the American side capture the Presidents Cup for captain Tiger Woods. His best finish at the Travelers came in 2013, when he tied for fifth.

“I’m thrilled to have both of these players coming back to TPC River Highlands,” said Andy Bessette, the Travelers’ executive vice president and chief administrative officer. “Jon is a player we supported with tournament exemptions back when he was an amateur and was getting his professional career started. Webb is another player we built a great relationship with when he was a young PGA Tour pro, and he even played us the week after winning the U.S. Open in San Francisco, just like he said he would.”

Other marquee names confirmed for Cromwell are World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka (3), Justin Thomas (4), Dustin Johnson (5), Patrick Reed (6), Patrick Cantlay (7), Bryson Dechambeau (12), Justin Rose (14), Tony Finau (16), Paul Casey (24) and three-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson.

The tour resumed play last week with the Charles Schwab Classic in Fort Worth, Texas, where Daniel Berger beat Collin Morikawa in a playoff.

This year’s Travelers will be staged as a TV-only event beginning on June 25. Coverage of the first two rounds will be carried by the Golf Channel, with CBS broadcasting the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.