Tigers take powerful Spencer Torkelson No. 1 in MLB Draft

By Chris McCosky

The Detroit News

DETROIT (TNS) — No snags, no 11th-hour snafus, no surprises.

With the first pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball amateur draft, the Detroit Tigers did indeed select Spencer Torkelson, a right-handed hitting first baseman from Arizona State on Wednesday night.

With the Tigers organizationally heavy in elite pitching prospects, they made no secret of their desire to add an impact, middle-of-the-order bat, and with Torkelson, they got what draft experts believe is the best of the bunch.

“This is a guy, his bat is somewhere between Kris Bryant and Pete Alonso,” said former Cincinnati Reds GM and CBS sports analyst Jim Bowden. “He’s going to hit. He’s going to hit for power. He’s got foul pole-to-foul pole power. Although he prefers to pull the ball when it’s pitched right down the middle.

“But he’s got a short swing and no stride whatsoever. He’s got a two-hand finish. Remember, in his freshman year, he broke Barry Bonds’ record at Arizona State with 25 home runs.”

He didn’t just break it, he shattered it by 14. Torkelson was just three home runs shy of becoming the program’s all-time home run leader when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the season.

“To do what he did as a freshman, and then again as a sophomore — and then to have seen the growth this spring, amazing,” Arizona State baseball coach Tracy Smith told the Detroit News last month. “The bat speed is tremendous, But I just think his hit tool is the separator for me. Some players have great power but don’t barrel it up.

“I can’t remember some of his highest exit velos (exit velocity), but I have my eyeballs. You don’t have to tell me what his exit velo is. I see how fast it’s traveling and where it’s landing.”

Torkelson, who will turn 21 on Aug. 26, followed up his 25-homer freshman season with 23 as a sophomore. He had six in 17 games this season before the shutdown. His three-year totals are staggering: .337 average, .463 on-base percentage, .729 slugging, 1.192 OPS.

This past season, teams were giving him the full Barry Bonds’ treatment — walking him 31 times in 17 games.

“Even though they were still walking Tork at a great pace, they’d occasionally throw him a strike and he would destroy it,” Smith said. “It was something, to maintain that level of concentration. It was a little like Bonds that year (2001, 73 home runs, 177 walks). You’d throw him a strike and it was in San Francisco Bay.”

The plate discipline, as well as his undervalued athleticism, was attractive to the Tigers, who may give him a look at third base and corner outfield once he gets into the system.

“You see those highly rated guys, the players coming into those first picks of a year’s draft, and what’s the tendency when they’re not seeing pitches to hit?” Smith asked. “They expand the strike zone. They get outside of themselves. It’s, ‘Hey, I’m supposed to be an All-American, carrying my team.’ And then they start doing the thing that helped make them great: swinging at bad pitches.

“He (Torkelson) didn’t do that.”

The Tigers are expected to sign Torkelson, who is represented by Scott Boras, at or just under the slotted value of $8.415 million — most of which will be deferred over the next two years. The Tigers also hope Torkelson’s first professional action will come later this summer in an enhanced Instructional League in Florida.

“There’s nothing official,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said on Tuesday. “I think if you ask all 30 general managers, they would tell you they hope for some kind of Arizona Fall League or enhanced instructional league where these guys can pitch and hit in competitive situations.

“But there’s nothing officially planned at this point.”

Torkelson, who has been working out at his home in Petaluma, Calif., is the Tigers’ second first overall pick in the last three years. They selected right-handed pitcher Casey Mize out of Auburn in 2018. Last year they drafted Florida high school outfielder Riley Greene with the fifth overall pick.

The Tigers will have five more picks on Thursday — two.