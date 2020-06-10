By Drew Davison

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

(TNS) — Jordan Spieth is going on three years since winning his last golf tournament, the 2017 British Open.

He’s gone from being the top-ranked golfer in the world and the sport’s next superstar to No. 56 in the world rankings and almost an afterthought at tournaments. But Spieth is only 26 and those around him believe better days are ahead.

“He’s working hard on it. I know he’s grinding away,” said PGA Tour veteran Ryan Palmer, who played a practice round with Spieth on Tuesday.

“It just takes one day, one round, one tournament to all of a sudden, boom, he wins. There’s no doubt he’s going to win again for sure.”

Maybe it all comes together this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Colonial Country Club has always been a course that has fit Spieth’s game well. His scoring average of 67.79 is the best in tournament history.

And Spieth has used the PGA Tour’s three-month break amid the coronavirus pandemic to regroup and refine his game.

“It was a strong focal point of the last few months — how can I get better physically, mentally and within the mechanics of my golf game?” Spieth said. “And then what’s the right process to start to put that in place. It’s not something that clicks and all of a sudden you’re just automatically the best player in the world. It’s certainly a process. But creating the right little habits that get me back on track was a big emphasis during the last few months.”

Golf Channel analyst and former University of Texas player Brandel Chamblee hopes that the break served Spieth well. He described Spieth as an “extraordinarily rare athlete” who may be struggling because of overthinking his shots and mechanics.

A mental break and being away from the game might benefit Spieth. That, coupled with the PGA Tour resuming its season at a course Spieth has played well at, could be the formula for success.

“The world of golf pulls for Jordan Spieth to come back, at least here in the United States, because he is so popular,” Chamblee said. “He’s the guy who always said the right thing, did the right thing and was incredibly insightful in the media center much like (Rory) McIlroy is.

“We would have loved him to drop anchor at the top of the world rankings here in the United States because when you dream of the perfect athlete in sort of the Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus tradition, of adhering to the traditions of the game of golf and not disappointing you with inconsistencies, you could do no better than Jordan Spieth for that period of time, 2013 to 2017.”

That stretch included Spieth winning at Colonial in 2016 with consecutive weekend rounds of 5-under 65. He’s made the cut in all seven of his starts in Fort Worth.

Along with the victory, he has two runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2017 and finished tied for eighth last year.

Spieth was in contention last year, entering the final round two shots back of eventual champion Kevin Na. But Spieth struggled, closing with a 2-over 72. That was his second-worst round in tournament history outside of a career-worst 73 in the 2015 second round.

For Spieth, it seems like just a matter of time for him to return among the world’s best. This is a guy who won two major championships in 2015 and reached No. 1 in the world. But he hasn’t been in the top 10 since 2018.

As with anything, there are a number of factors that can be pointed to his struggles. One that stands out is driving accuracy with Spieth hitting less than 48% of his fairways this season.

Spieth knows that has to improve, especially on a tight course such as Colonial. But it’s a course where he’s managed to salvage good scores even if he’s a little wild off the tee.

As Palmer said, “His short game is so good — his chipping around the greens, his putting. He knows these greens very well, so if he gets his ball-striking under control, which he’s working on, I think he’s going to have a chance for sure. We’ll see him back up there one day.”