By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

As of approximately 2 p.m. today, the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians will surge into the summer baseball campaign.

Normally, that kind of a story lead would be good for nothing more than a few yawns and a “Duh!”

But, considering all that’s happened this spring, just to get the Indians on the field ranks somewhere between incredible and “Wow!”

First, Indians’ head coach John Pannell needed to find a field just where he could hold tryouts — let alone to practice and play home games for at least a few weeks.

Second, he had to overcome the stigma of fear created by the invasion this past spring of the coronavirus and the subsequent unprecedented government restrictions on people’s lives.

Third, the Indians’ image took a major hit last year with a lack of Bartlesville players participating, even though then-head coach Anthoney Towers did a valiant job of keeping the program together for a full season despite low numbers and other sizable challenges.

The bottom line to this year’s getting on the field has been Pannell, who continued to push through all the obstacles — including scheduling woes in finding other teams that are playing this summer — so that today’s opener could be possible.

Pannell had been the Indians’ head coach from 2003 to 2010, and continued to be involved in the intervening years, primary as the Glen Winget tourney director.

The Indians’ first scheduled game today is at 2 p.m. against a squad from Forsgren (Ark.), at Forsgren Field in Fort Smith, Ark. At 4:30 p.m., the Indians play Texarkana (Ark.) on the same diamond.

Sunday’s games move to Hunts Park in Fort Smith, where the Indians will face Bryant (Ark.) at 3:45 p.m. and Fort Smith at 6 p.m.

A home game is set at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the OKWU field.

KWON radio has announced it will carry this weekend’s games.