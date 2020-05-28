By Mallory Graves

mgraves@ardmoreite.com

Maile Glaser is no stranger to high pressure moments. The incoming Seminole State College freshman shined on the links throughout her golf career at Ardmore High School, including a spot on the 2020 5A All-State team.

“When I found out I made the team, I was running errands with one of my teammates,” Glaser said. “I crouched down and started laughing because it felt like a dream come true. At first, it didn’t feel real because this was something that I’ve wanted since I was a freshman. Once it finally processed, I felt like I was on top of the world. I was so happy and I ran and told my parents and they were ecstatic as well.”

Ardmore golf head coach Marc Peters was delighted for his star athlete as well.

“It is a really big deal,” said Peters. “This is the top 12 girl golfers in the 5A West side of the state we’re talking about. Under normal circumstances, they would play an All-State match against the East 12 best girl golfers, but of course, this coronavirus has canceled that for us. There is no rescheduled date, but they will still get their All-State rings and jackets, along with the honorable title.”

Glaser signed her letter of intent on Nov. 18, 2019, at Ardmore High School.

Glasser has been playing golf since she was in eighth grade.

“A lot of my family plays golf, and when I was little, I would love to go to the course with my dad,” said Glasser. “I see it as another opportunity to spend time with my family. This sport makes me feel happy and excited, especially when I’m doing good. When I’m walking off of the tee box after a good drive, to me, it doesn’t get much better than that. I feel peaceful being outside too. Golf means the world to me, and I’m so thankful that I’ve been blessed with a team and a coach that has always supported me. This sport has given me a second family who challenges me and encourages me.”

The social aspect of golf is Glasser’s favorite part.

“I’m a really outgoing person, so I always make it a point to talk to the other girls that I’m playing with. I enjoy meeting new people and instantly having something in common with them.”

As a senior, your final year in high school is the one that really counts, and to have it all taken away from you, is devastating.

“Since golf is a spring sport, COVID-19 has completely taken away my senior season, a normal graduation, and much more things that I would normally be a part of,” said Glasser. “I’m the president of the service project organization called Leaflets, and our year was cut short because of the pandemic. Leaflets is a group of the top 12 girls in each class starting sophomore year. We do service projects and prepare the young ladies in it what their life has in store for them. My golf team was also going to be hosting state this year, which we have been working our tails off to bring a state championship home for the Ardmore girls golf. I’m also the senior editor of the yearbook, so that delayed a lot of our work, but we’re trying our best to push through. Our graduation has been moved to the end of July. I’m thankful that we’re even going to have one, but it’s going to be really hot during that time. This whole situation has just made me feel sad, because all of the hard work that all of the seniors have put in to get up to this point has been for nothing it seems.”

Not only are the athletes heartbroken, but coaches too.

“She’s worked hard at her game, and she’s tried to improve as much as she could over the years,” said Peters. “The State Championships were going to be at Ardmore this year, at our home course, and there was all indications that we would have finished well. We had the most experienced team and the best team coming back. Had the rankings come out, we would have been favored number one. Maile was the leader of our group. She deserves that credit for keeping those girls going. I definitely feel like my girls got robbed of their season. We had a really good season last year, we came in third at state, finishing on a high note. Then we found out the 2020 State Tournament was going to be at Ardmore, and we knew it was ours for the taking. It was just an unfortunate thing that happened. It cost our girls a chance at the championship.”

Hard workers don’t easily slide their way to the top, they earn it.

“I make girls play golf during the summer for extra practice, and Maile has never missed a tournament. She’s gone and competed, and finished top ten in the PING Summer Tournament last year. She just wants to get better. That is one of the reasons she chose Seminole. She believes that it will challenge her, and she’ll be a better golfer for it. She is one of the most respected golfers in the state, and she got the All-State nominations because she deserved it.”

Help along the way can make dreams turn into reality.

“My mom and dad have supported me through so much,” said Glasser. “Whenever I told my dad that I wanted to play college golf, he immediately told me, ‘Okay let’s do this.’ Coach Peters has also always been there to support and challenge me through my high school career. Even when I was hurt my junior year, he was constantly checking in on me. My team has been the closest things I’ve had to sisters. With that being said, all of these people have had such an impact on my life and have brought so much positivity to it. Just knowing that they’ll be there for me no matter what has given me the courage to make all of this possible.”