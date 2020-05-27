Middle infielder Jesus Rojas brought plenty of pop to the plate during his first year on the Oklahoma Wesleyan University varsity baseball team.

Rojas thrashed the ‘hide for a .328 batting average while playing in 23 games, including 16 starts.

A dash of power also showed up in his stats — four doubles, a homer, a .443 slugging percentage and one sacrifice fly.

Boasting a finely-sharpened batting eye, Rojas struck out only five times in 61 at-bats — just once every 12 at-bats.

He also drove in 12 runs and scored 12 times to help power OKWU to a 14-14 record during the coronavirus-caused shortened season.

Rojas burst into his baseball career with a 3-for-4 showing in the season opener against Bacone.

Consistency proved to be his hallmark — 16 games reaching base on a hit, walk or as a hit batsman.

Rojas continued to get stronger as the campaign aged — during his final seven outings he recorded 8-for-16 (.500) at the plate, along with one double, five runs scored and three RBI’s.

Rojas delivered his last major offensive performance in a 20-14 loss against Bethany (Kan.), on Feb. 29. Rojas ripped three singles and a doubles and drove in a run in the shootout loss.

He also walloped two hits and plated a run in a 13-5 victory against Ecclesia College.

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville E-E