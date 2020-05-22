Bartlesville Public Schools will continue their lockdown of school facilities — including athletic sites — beyond June 1 despite the decision Friday by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association that normal high school sports activities can resume on that date.

The OSSAA board — which rejected a proposal that would have placed heavy coronavirus-related restrictions on the opening of summer sports — left it up to individual school districts as to what they would want to do in terms of reopening.

Incoming Bartlesville Public Schools Athletics/Activities Director Thad Dilbeck said on Friday afternoon a committee of district leaders had decided not to begin activities on June 1.

“As this time, none of our facilities are going to be opened,” said Dilbeck, who doesn’t officially assume his duties until the week after next, citing safety reasons for students and employees.

Meetings are planned next week to again visit the issue after consultation with other schools in the Frontier Valley Conference about the timing of reopening, Dilbeck said.

Friday’s decision also delays the beginning of the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians’ summer baseball program, unless the Indians were to hold tryouts or practices in a non-district facility.