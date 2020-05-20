By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Just call it a step-up-the-ladder season last winter for the Nowata High School girls basketball team.

It was just as it Ott to have been.

With first-year Lady Ironmen head coach Amanda Ott Henderson back in the saddle — a decade after she held the same position at Woodland High School — the Lady Ironmen improved their record by seven wins from the previous year.

And, it appears the Lady Ironmen might continue their climb upward in 2020-21.

She is set to return four starters and also welcomed a 5-foot-9, left-handed transfer from Newkirk to the mix.

Last year, Henderson inherited a young Lady Ironmen team that had recorded just two wins in 2018-19.

Nowata came out of the gate stumbling to open the 2019-20 campaign, falling to 0-3 in the first week, including double-digit losses to Hominy, Dewey and Fairland.

But, starting with a 36-33 upending of Chelsea, the Lady Ironmen went on a tear, capturing six wins in seven outings — including finishing second in the Commerce tourney.

Through the opening 10 games the Lady Ironmen owned a winning record (6-4) and a thunder roll of momentum.

But, they still had to slog through the toughest part of their schedule — including home-and-homes against Oklahoma Union and Caney Valley and a rematch against Dewey.

By the time they reached the finish line, the Lady Ironmen possessed a 9-15 record — an improvement of seven wins.

“Their goal was to win 10 games,” Henderson said about her players. “We just couldn’t get there.”

But, they came close.

Among their losses was a one-point setback to Chelsea, 29-28, and single-digit defeats against Caney Valley, Afton, South Coffeyville and Mannford.

Henderson relief heavily on her lone senior, Aiden Thompson, and four sophomore starters, McKenzie Barnes, Alyssa Barnes, Alexis Malone and Morgan Hobbs, to spearhead the success.

She said she felt her returnees felt an extra motivation to succeed.

“They were very driven last year,” she explained. “They’re still working out now three days a week. … They want to work out. Several of them can’t wait until basketball season. All but two play softball so it will be a while before I get them in the gym, but that itch of going from two wins to nine wins is there. Their confidence in themselves is a lot stronger than it was last year at this time.”

The overall strength of the Lady Ironmen is their fighting spirit.

“We play really hard,” Henderson said. “That’s how you would define my girls. They don’t quit. They block out, they defend you, they shut you down. I feel like their mental strength and their mental toughness helps us to be in tough games.”

A key factor for next year is bolstering the point guard position due to Thompson’s graduation.

Another area of needed improvement is shot selection, Henderson said.

“Our shooting with confidence but with selectivity,” she explained. “A lot of times we would hold somebody to 32 points but we score 25 or 30 points. We definitely need to improve in the offensive area. We need to do a good job of knowing what are good shots.”

Nowata’s progress last year could be measured by its results against Oklahoma Union.

In the first meeting, Oklahoma Union obliterated the Lady Ironmen, 80-27 — but just a month later, Nowata closed down the gap to 48-37 in the rematch.

This came from the girls gaining greater belief in themselves, Henderson said.