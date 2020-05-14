This story will be updated

MIAMI — Chris Mercer is returning to his roots.

Mercer, a 1990 Miami High School graduate, has been named the Wardogs’ head baseball coach — a position he held for 13 seasons before moving to Baxter Springs in 2013.

Mercer succeeds Jeremy Strack, who stepped down after five seasons to pursue other ventures.

“Chris brings a ton of success and credibility to the program. It will be good,” Miami athletic director Chad Davis said.

Mercer, a member of the Wardogs’ 1990 team that finished second at the state tournament, had a .606 winning percentage at MHS.

He had only two losing seasons during that span and has guided the Wardogs to the state tournament in 2001, ‘02 and in 2007.

Mercer assisted Richie Fretwell for four seasons before moving up as the Wardogs’ head coach.

Mercer played for Chris Crosbie (who led Miami to 4A title in 1987) and Fretwell.

Mercer picked up his 400th career win in 2019 when the Lions defeated Labette County 9-1.