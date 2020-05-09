Ready for some golf and football?

They will join hands on July 25 for the annual Bruin Football Golf Classic Tournament.

This event — hosted by Adams Golf Club — helps support Bartlesville High School football.

The format will be two flights, with shot gun starts planned for 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Also featured will be burgers, hot dogs and other fun activities, such as raffle prizes, mulligans and more.

The cost is $400 per team.

Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite team shirt.

For more information contact lshuman15(at)att.net, or shawnpbradford(at)yahoo.com.

Sponsorships are available.

Bartlesville is getting ready to launch the second season in the Jason Sport head coaching era.

Last year’s 3-7 record was very deceptive.

Among the Bruin losses was an overtime decision, in which they were leading, suffering another close setback against Sapulpa and coming up just short in an amazing second half comeback against Claremore.

Bartlesville also trailed Tulsa Washington by just a 7-0 margin late in the third quarter.

Sport returns some big strength this year in the linebacker corps, receiving crew and along the line.

The Bruins are set for four home games in the 2020 campaign.