By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Even though government restrictions robbed them of their chance at glory, several Bartlesville High School senior girl soccer players are walking away from their prep pursuits with a sparkling consolation prize.

Three Lady Bruins — Aubrey Boswell, Reagan Klose and Brilee Taylor — have been named to the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association Girls All-State team.

This transcendent trio are assigned to the Girls Class 6A East squad.

The East vs. West All-State game is scheduled for June 11 at a site yet to be determined.

Several other Lady Bruins soccer warriors also rang up radiant postseason honors.

Receiving All-District Awards were junior midfielder McKenzie Cummings, sophomore forward Zoe McCabe, senior midfielder Hannah Sparks, and senior forward Briley-Anne Brown.

Four other Lady Bruins garnered All-District Honorable Mention recognition — junior midfielder Camden Cotner, senior defender Taylor Mashburn, sophomore defender Emma Sanderson and senior defender Isabel Zielenski.

To those keeping track, that’s 11 Lady Bruins that walked away from the angst-shortened season with some type of major postseason accolade.

Bartlesville had bolted to a 6-0 record in the first 10 days of the season, including a 2-0 mark at home in the final week.

But, due to the spreading coronavirus disease, the state shut down all schools for the remainder of the spring, including all athletic competition.

As a result of the desultory destiny, Bartlesville didn’t have an opportunity to build on one of most powerful starts in program history.

The three All-Staters each played irreplaceable roles for the team’s potential — not only for this season but in past couple of seasons leading up to this year.

Boswell played center back like a tomb of perished aggression for opposing offenses.

“She has been just a great leader though the course of her entire career,” Bartlesville girls soccer coach Aaron Kuntz said. “She always did a good job of being able to communicate and organize to lead the back line for us.”

Klose covered the full field like a thunderstorm during her midfielder duties.

“We have put her a little bit of everywhere,” Kuntz said about Klose’s versatility. “She played a defender for us in 2018, because we needed someone who lock down a strong forward.”

Injuries have prevented Klose from showing her full potential, prompting Kuntz to observe: “I think her best soccer is still ahead of her.”

She had been flourishing this year in a defensive midfield role, he added and noted Klose is set to play college soccer at North Dakota State

Taylor sewed up the front of the Lady Bruin goal with a steel thread of stoppage.

“In shootouts, she always manages to come up with a few big saves every time,” Kuntz said. “She’s been huge for us. She was starting last year but suffered a high ankle sprain. This was going to hopefully be her year to step in and take control of the frame.”

Brown and Sparks are both headed to Harding to play college ball, Kuntz said.

“Briley was another great player for us,” he said. “She was really technical on the ball for us.”

Sparks had to play junior varsity in 2018, due to the transfer rule.

“She worked really hard to be out there this year,” Kuntz said. “She was having a good start to her varsity campaign.”

Mashburn and Zielenski were part of an airtight defense for the Lady Bruins.

“We were able to clamp down on a lot of the other teams’ forwards,” Kuntz said. “We had a tough-nosed defense out there. I really liked the way our back line was coming together for us.”

Even though the season will forever be defined by a question mark, the three All-Staters — and the other eight honorees — roared into the campaign like a giant exclamation point of possibility.