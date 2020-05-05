By David Moore

The Dallas Morning News

(TNS) — The Cowboys remain hopeful that they’ll be able to conduct training camp in Southern California even as they work through how camp will look if they’re forced to scrap their plans and train at The Star.

Challenges exist wherever camp is held. The team must navigate a maze of medical, public policy and budgetary considerations in this pandemic before arriving at a decision.

But at this stage, no one is willing to rule out a return to Oxnard in late July for a ninth consecutive year.

The deadline to commit to holding camp in Oxnard has been pushed back to June to give the Cowboys more time. City officials have made it clear they are willing to accommodate whatever the Cowboys require — delaying the start of camp, altering its length or not allowing fans to watch practice — to keep their relationship intact.

“On our side, we will assure we will meet whatever needs they have regarding their safety,” said Alex Nguyen, Oxnard’s city manager. “A training camp that is not open to the public, that would make sense. Only a certain number of people attending, that would make sense.

“The fields we have and the hotel adjacent to it are completely conducive to a closed and secure compound. It can definitely work.

“We are waiting to hear.”

Testing is arguably the biggest issue to resolve. That applies whether camp is held in Oxnard or Frisco.

Players, coaches and essential staff will undergo an antibody test before camp gets underway to check their blood for an immune response. This will be part of the physicals all players must pass before practicing.

Viral tests will also be administered before and during camp to determine if anyone has contracted the novel coronavirus. These swabs will likely take place at least twice a week and reliable results would be needed immediately.

Since the majority of states have failed to reach the recommended threshold of 2 to 2.6% of their population tested each month for COVID-19 this is problematic. How can the Cowboys or any other professional sports franchise conduct this level of testing when availability for the general public doesn’t come anywhere close?

The Cowboys have asked Oxnard for an extension into early June before letting the city know if they will return this summer. Not only has it been granted, but Nguyen suggested it could be extended again if needed.

“It’s open-ended,” he said.

The Cowboys have asked the city if it can keep the window open beyond the normal late-July to mid-August timeframe of camp. Oxnard officials replied they can.

The club has requested that it have control over all of the rooms at the hotel where they stay — a small percentage has been set aside for those not with the team in recent years — to create a quarantined camp. Indications are that’s not an issue.

“I’m positive the hotel work with them on that,” Nguyen said.

Another plus: not only can the Cowboys secure and lock down the River Ridge property, it has two grass practice fields. Only one grass field is available if the team stays home to practice at The Star.

The city of Oxnard has spent in the neighborhood of $223,000 in each year recently to host the Cowboys. That includes staffing for the afternoon practices that are open to the public, security and handling traffic. It has recouped slightly above that total with what it earns off parking and other areas.

That revenue obviously disappears if camp is closed to the public. But if there are no fans, the city’s financial commitment drops well below that $223,000 figure.

Oxnard, like almost every other city in America, has been hit hard economically as the country attempts to slow the spread of the virus. Can the city afford to divert money to the Cowboys in these times?

“I’d be committed to working this out,” Nguyen said, stressing he wouldn’t do anything to put the city in a bind. “I think it’s something we can work out.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a four-phase plan last week to reopen the state. Phase Four states the high-risk portions of the economy, like concerts and sporting events, won’t come back until a vaccine or other therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 are developed.

Training camp isn’t a sporting event, especially if fans aren’t allowed to attend.

There are no concrete dates tied to each phase. But Newsom announced Monday afternoon that many retail businesses in California will be allowed to open by the end of the week with modifications.

The governor has also allowed for regional variations in his plan going forward. This keeps the opportunity for the Cowboys to conduct camp in Ventura County in play.

The Cowboys and Oxnard are in the final year of their agreement. While the two sides work through the unprecedented issues associated with staging this camp, they are also in negotiations for a three-year extension.

It’s a relationship both sides have shown a desire to keep, even if they’re forced apart later this summer. New head coach Mike McCarthy has said he’s working on one training camp schedule for Frisco and another for Oxnard.

“We’re very optimistic,” Nguyen said. “Once the Cowboys organization makes their decision, all we have to do is work out the scheduling.

“We look forward to them coming here and we’ll certainly be flexible.”