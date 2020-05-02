Asher High School's Patch Hamilton was named to the Small East Boys' Basketball Team while Shawnee's Ka'Veon Sharp and Alycia Edwards along with Tecumseh's Kainan Ryan were also honored as the Oklahoma Coaches Association released its all-state teams on Wednesday.

Hamilton averaged a double-double with 17 points and 11.3 rebounds this past season for his father and Asher head coach Scott Hamilton.

Sharp, Ryan and Edwards each made All-State by Class as Sharp and Edwards were honored in Class 5A boys and girls respectively while Ryan was chosen for the Class 4A boys' list.

Sharp averaged 9.5 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds for Shawnee head coach Ron Arthur. Sharp was also selected to the All-Suburban Conference Second Team and the All-Suburban Conference Defensive Team after averaging more than two steals per contest.

Ryan sported a 16-point scoring average while earning North Canadian River Valley All-Conference accolades for Tecumseh head coach Bryant Edwards.

Alycia Edwards was the lone senior for Lady Wolves' head coach Wendi Wells.

Joining Patch Hamilton on the Small West Team are: Mason Drake (Perry), Jaden Lietzke (Rejoice Christian), Tyler Cloud (Quinton), Luke Gunns (Paden), Austin Fenton (Talihina), Ethan Newberry (Kiowa), Jaxon Wiggins (Roland), Carson Thompson (Canadian) and Braden Shaw (Moyers).

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.