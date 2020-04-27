(TNS) —One of Kansas State’s most cherished football streaks came to an abrupt end on Saturday when the NFL Draft reached its conclusion without a single Wildcat being selected.

The last time that happened was 1993.

K-State had quite a run of draft picks over the past 26 years, producing 58 overall selections with at least one player hearing his name called each year.

The Wildcats owned the longest active streak in the Big 12 for much of that time, surpassing Oklahoma and Texas while doubling most of their conference peers.

But there has been a changing of the guard. The Sooners, who watched a pair of players go in the first round of this year’s draft, now own the Big 12’s longest active streak at 25 years.

K-State will hope to start a new streak when the 2021 draft begins next year in Cleveland, Ohio.

This shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone who follows K-State football.

Though this draft class was filled with a handful of K-State players who could ultimately make an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent, such as Scott Frantz or James Gilbert or Nick Kaltmayer, it didn’t feature many who showed up on mock drafts.

No Wildcats were invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine or the two major college all-star games ahead of the draft. The only opportunity most of them had to showcase themselves to NFL scouts occurred at K-State’s pro day in early March.

In most years, the top performers from that event would have been subsequently met with and worked out for NFL teams in private sessions to further sell themselves as worthy draft selections. But that was an impossibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the NFL Draft came and went without any K-State football players getting picked, several of them found NFL homes as teams signed undrafted players and invited unclaimed players to rookie camps:

— Dalton Schoen was one of the first, as he signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. The possession receiver will get a chance to prove he is worthy of a shot at the next level after a solid career with the Wildcats and a strong showing at his pro day.

— Reggie Walker, a defensive end, landed with the Arizona Cardinals. There, he will be reunited with a coach he used to play against in the Big 12 — Kliff Kingsbury.

— James Gilbert latched on with the Los Angeles Rams after spending one productive season with the Wildcats. Gilbert came to K-State last year as a graduate transfer running back from Ball State and led the team with 737 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season.

— Nick Kaltmayer will also get a shot to make a NFL roster with the Miami Dolphins. The former K-State right tackle was one of the team’s top offensive linemen last season and has the size to make it in the NFL.

— Defensive tackle Trey Dishon also signed an agreement with the Cincinnati Bengals. Dishon was a four-year starter for K-State in the middle of its defensive line.

By Kellis Robinett, The Wichita Eagle