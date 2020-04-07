(Note: This is the second part of a two-part feature in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Barnsdall High School’s 1980 state championship baseball team.)

By Mike Tupa

Pitching? Powerful.

Offense? Awesome.

Defense? Delightful.

But, it requires a master chef to blend all the ingredients into a winning recipe.

Joe Gilbert was just the right man for the full-flavored 1980 Barnsdall High School baseball team.

Then in his 26th year as the Barnsdall Panther baseball skipper, Gilbert had reaped the respect of all his coaching peers, his school colleagues and his former players.

But, he yet to add a state crown to his resume.

And, then 1980 arrived.

“Of all the people I’ve come across … there’s no classier human being than Joe Gilbert,” Tug Baughn said this past weekend. “I have worked for thousands of coaches, some good ones, some very good ones. … Of all the coaches I’ve come across … nobody would I rate higher and more capable and better person than Joe Gilbert. “

In fact, Baughn recalls officiating a basketball game in 1954 for Langston and Northeastern State University, in which Gilbert was a player for NSU. A few months later, freshly-graduated Gilbert migrated to Barnsdall to interview at the high school for a teaching and coaching position.

He was hired.

No one could have foreseen then that he would stay on the job for 66 years — and counting.

During his career, Gilbert has guided Barnsdall to the elite state ranks in fastpitch softball, girls basketball, boys basketball, slowpitch softball and baseball, making runs to the state tourney in all of them.

Gilbert’s 1980 team pulled it all together and rewarded their beloved coach with a crown.

“He had been there a long time already and everybody just loved Joe Gilbert,” 1980 team member Byron Aultz said during an interview a few years ago. “He was one of a kind. He just spent a lot of time with us. … He wasn’t a disciplinarian. It’s hard to explain but if there was anything you needed he was there for you.”

“He deserved it,” said another 1980 warrior, Jim Hatfield. “He had put all that time in, the way he worked on the field. He coached the Little League group I was with. I was one of the last ones he coached through elementary, junior high and high school.”

Rain and reign

After Barnsdall stormed through the regionals — outscoring its three opponents, 23-5 — it took direct aim on the Class A state tournament.

To their other virtues, the Panthers soon had to master patience.

They captured the regional title on April 26 — with the state tourney set to start on May 1.

But, it rained.

And, it rained.

And, it rained.

Barnsdall would have to wait four extra days to finally begin its final push for a state title.

It wouldn’t be until latter part of the first week in May before the Panthers finally got on the field in Chandler.

They faced Lookeba-Sickles in the quarterfinals.

Barnsdall 7, Lookeba-Sickles 1: David Moles crushed three hits, followed by Brad Bell and Tim Fanning with two apiece, to energize the Panther offense. Barnsdall southpaw pitcher extraordinare Barry Gott — who would allow only three earned runs in his final 66 innings of the season — snapped off a four-hitter. Gott rang up 12 strikeouts to help propel Barnsdall into the state semifinals to take on Dale.

Barnsdall 8, Dale 7: Nothing would be easy for the Panthers the rest of the way. Dale dashed out to a 4-0 lead — but Barnsdall went all out. The Panthers erupted for six runs in the third inning to grab control. Randy McCullough walked to rev up the third inning comeback. Mark Moore followed with a double,, which brought three-hole hitter Bell to the plate. Bell smashed a single to drive home McCullough and Moore. Bell zipped home on Gott’s single. Cleve Javine then doubled to move Gott to third. Tim Fanning came through with a 1b that plated Gott. Jerry Patrick then doubled home Javine and Fanning. Dale threatened to tie the game on a deep fly ball, but Bell made the catch to leave a runner stranded on third. That victory catapulted Barnsdall into the state championship game.

Barnsdall 2, Ft. Cobb 1: Gott took the mound and carried the Panthers on his mighty left arm to the title. He also scored Barnsdall’s first run, sprinting home on a slow-hopper by Patrick. With the scored tied, 1-1, through six innings, Bell tagged a double and dashed home Moles’ single. Patrick hauled in a fly ball 395 feet from home plate — the wall measured 400 feet — to for the next-to-last out. Gott whiffed the final batter.

Then, the celebration was on.

In retrospective

Barnsdall finished the 1980 season with a 26-1 mark in its final 27 games, and a 28-6 record overall.

Later in the 1980’s, Gilbert skippered the Panthers to the state baseball finals in three-straight years — but, bad luck plagued Barnsdall in each one, including a baserunning mistake in the first of those finals, a balk that brought home the winning run the next year, and an error on a ground ball in the third try.

Despite those tough endings, Barnsdall baseball deserved its status as one of the elite programs of the decade — and through many of the campaigns in which Gilbert led the team. His tenure as baseball skipper ended in the early 2000’s — but, he would steer Barnsdall to one more state title, in 2013, in girls slowpitch softball.

Another touch of magic.