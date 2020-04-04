Souza burst onto the women’s soccer national scene like a massive, crashing lightning bolt that flashed across the contiguous 48.

By the time the hammerin’ sophomore finished up her season, she had ripped a national-leading 54 goals — an average of 2.45 goals per game!

By comparison, the rest of the OKWU Lady Eagle squad tallied 56 goals.

Souza also led the nation in total points (124), points per game (5.64), shots per game (7.95) and shots on goal per game (4.95).

She helped power the Lady Eagles to a perfect record (12-0) in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play and to two rounds deep in the NAIA National Tournament.

Souza’s highlights included a seven-goal barrage against Southwestern Christian, a six-goal firestorm against Oklahoma City University, and eight other matches with at least three goals. During one stretch (Oct. 12-Oct. 30), she recorded six-straight hat-tricks (three-or-more goals.)

But, Souza proved to be more than just a one-woman show for the powerhouse Lady Eagles.

Two other teammates notched double-digit goals (Marjolen Nekesa, 27; Laura Maria, 12), and Taylor Gross contributed 42 points and 24 shots on goal.

As a team, OKWU — which was coached by Ivan Ristic — ranked No. 2 in the nation in total goals (110) and in goals per game (4.78).

Souza provided much of that ammunition. She scored at least one goal in 21 of 22 matches, including 13 matches with two-or-more goals.