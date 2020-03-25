By Mike Tupa

Some people are perfectly content to be armchair quarterbacks.

And that’s fine for them.

But, it wasn’t for D.J. “Katt Daddy” White.

The local 32-year kickboxing dynamo understands the difference.

The cousin of colorful Team Rouse Gym warrior Spencer Glenn, White contented himself for a while as being one of the screaming horde in the audience at local fight nights.

“But, somebody dared me to do it,” he said about his ascension from spectator to spartan. “I felt I could knock the guy out ... so I decided to join in.”

That was 12 years old and White has spent a long time honing his craft, building up his confidence and learning his way around the ring when the whole world is you and the guy standing in front of you trying to administer pain.

Katt has learned his lessons well.

He has surged to an 8-0 record —including some shattering wins in front of major Tulsa audiences — and is on the verge of turning pro.

Although he didn’t want to be a kickboxer at first, White said that once he tried it, “I wanted to use my whole arsenal. ... I felt like it took a lot of dedication to get where I am now. I didn’t know what all I had, but had the heart. I knew I had talent, which gave me confidence.”

His blossoming was not an overnight metamorphosis.

“It took a good six or seven years before I felt decent enough to call myself good.”

One of the catalysts to his boost in self-esteem grew out of his performance six years ago against Darrell “The Reaper” Wilson.

Prior to the bout, White admitted he felt a little intimidated by Wilson’s unbeaten record — and his colorful nickname.

“I remember the night I fought him, I went to introduce myself to him and he looked at me like he didn’t know who I was,” White recalled.

This, and other things that happened prior to the ring clash, built a fire inside White.

He said he wanted to make sure Wilson would know who he was afterward.

“I came out with a victory,” White said. “I dropped that dude in the first round. I got my confidence level up and I won by an unanimous decision.”

Around this time, White also earned his nickname.

After he won a fight in Claremore in the second round, White performed his version of the Cat Daddy dance.

When he fought a few months later back in Claremore, the crowd remembered him, went wild and started chanting“Katt Daddy”, as he decided to spell it.

“It became my alias,” he said.

White also lives a dream every time he climbs between the ropes with thousands of people in the audience.

“I used to be a fan in the crowd,” he said. “But, I felt like I was better than half the people out there (in the ring). To be honest, being out there in front of a big crowd is nerve-wracking but it gives you that now-or-never attitude. That’s what I look forward to. I’ve got to zone in and own my moment.”

Randy Rouse, who brought White into Team Rouse and has been his mentor, also employees White as a coach to work with young people.

“They just love him,” Rouse said. “It’s very seldom you find a guy that everybody he meets say they love him.”

“Randy, that man has done so much for me,” White said. “He’s more than just a coach. ... He’s more like a father figure. He treats me like family.”

White recalled how after his mother passed away a year ago, the Rouses had him over for Thanksgiving.

“I got in trouble with the law and he was there for me,” White continued. “He told me he would be there for me and he’s a man of his word. He’s beyond a blessing.”

During his 8-0 streak, White has earned a ranking of third in the state, has fought for two titles, and is hoping to turn pro in the next few months.

White has traveled the grueling road of finding his potential — but has not bowed to the challenges.