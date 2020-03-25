By Mike Tupa

A rumor that Bartlesville High School graduate Craig Cozby was born with a golf club in his hand might be safely discounted.

But, it wasn’t too long until he discovered the game that would prove to be his passion, his self-expression and his livelihood.

Following an extraordinary junior career (three state championships), a prodigious prep era (which included playing a key role on a state championship team) and an amazing college sojourn (four Big Eight All-Conference and two All-American selections), Cozby’s life continues to revolve around the Game of Kings.

“I’m 48 years old and I’m still doing it,” noted Cozby, who is a sales representative for PING golf in Kansas City.

Thirty years ago this spring, Cozby was a lean and intense links live wire in the high school ranks for Bartlesville.

He battled to one tournament championship and three runner-up medalist honors during a quality campaign leading up to the Class 5A state tournament in May 1990, at the Page Belcher Golf Course in Tulsa.

As a precursor, Cozby turned in a Hyde-and-Jekyll performance at Enid’s Red Carpet Invitational — proving his ability to snap back after a tough outing.

Shooting 79 in the first round, a disappointed Cozby bolted back to punish the course with a 66 the next round.

“I never like losing,” Cozby said. “I played terrible the first 18 holes at Enid. I wasn’t really excited about going into the second round but I played much, much better.”

Cozby’s sizzling rounds far outnumbered the occasional fizzlers.

It all started when Cozby was four or five years old and started “messing around” with golf.

No surprise, since his dad Jerry was the Hillcrest Country Club Head Pro since the late 1960’s — a job he would hold until well into the 2000’s.

Craig Cozby began tournament competition at age eight or nine. Within a year or do, “I said it was fun to do.”

Plus, he realized he had the ability to be good at it.

Cozby also played basketball through ninth grade — which also was during the leading edge of a golden wave of Bartlesville High success on the hardwood.

“Our basketball teams were so good and they typically made deep runs in the state tournaments,” he recalled. “I knew to go forward in golf, I had to quit basketball because the basketball season was cutting into the golf season. … Those basketball teams were really, really good but I knew that golf was my future.”

And Cozby represented a large part of the future success of Bartlesville High’s golf program.

Even before he first walked through the halls of the Bartlesville Mid-High School, Cozby already had established a state-wide reputation.

He captured the Oklahoma Golf Association Junior Boys state championship when he was 13 (1985), 15 (1987) and 17 (1989).

“The coolest part for me during that was that when I was 15 (1987) I won the upper age group (15-through-17),” Cozby said. “I was the youngest golfer in the bracket. Up to that point, there only three or four guys at 15 that had ever won it. I remember that bring pretty good.”

The 1989 junior championship also represents a special memory for Cozby because it took place at Hillcrest Country Club, where he could play enjoy a home course advantage in front of local supporters.

A year earlier, the sophomore Cozby and his Bruin golf teammates cemented an everlasting legacy in Bartlesville High sports history by winning the 1988 Class 5A state golf title — the 10th and most recent one in College High/Bartlesville High history.

Cozby played the two-bag on that team behind Jason Cowan. Others on the squad included Chris Thomas, Jeff Moeller and Brandon Benedict.

That team’s coach Mickey Ripley was better known as the Bruins’ head football skipper — the winningest of all time in the program’s history — than for golf.

But, he was the right man to take the wraps off the potential of the 1988 links’ team.

“He was a good player,” Cozby said. “He played with us a lot. I remember him having an impact.”

That Bruin squad boasted some exceptional talent but needed its focus channeled by a wise coach.

“That was the year you really saw him talk about the mentality on the golf course,” Cozby said. “He wasn’t big for pep talks. I do remember before the final round of state my sophomore year, which was at the Stillwater Country Club, we were starting to get out of the bus when he stopped us and talked to us about how hard we had worked during the year and told us to go fight for it.”

The Bruins faced an uphill battle that day against state favorite Edmond, which would boast the individual state champion the next season (1989) in Chris Edgmon.

“We were way down with nine holes to go by nine or 10 shots,” Cozby said. “We played good on the back nine … and kind of reeled them in.”

Cozby could add that state championship to his collection.

Two years later,he was in contention for the 1990 individual state golf championship at Page Belcher Golf Course in Tulsa.

Cozby tamed the course like a newborn kitten on the first day, shooting 72-74 (146) to take a two-stroke lead into the third round, against Edgmon (73-75) and Yukon’s Dax Johnston (72-76), in the 54-hole competition.

Cozby birdied on No. 12, No. 13 and No. 17 during the first round and on No. 4 in the second go-round to forge atop the leaderboard.

But, gusty conditions — and just one of those rough days — bit Cozby on the last day. He came in at 76 while Johnston caught fire to come in at 67 and win the state title (215).

Cozby tied for second (222) and then beat Dustin Wiginton on the first hole of the playoff. Cosby laid his approach shot up within 10 feet of the cup and then nailed the birdie to clinch the runner-up trophy.

But, 30 years later, Cozby takes little joy in the accomplishment.

“It still kind of makes me mad,” he said about how he felt he let it slip away.

He said his disappointments spurred him to be a better golfer.

“I never like losing,” Cozby said. “I always worked my hardest. Some days it’s going to be good and some days it’s going to be bad. But, no matter the result, that was the best you were going to play that day.”

Cozby’s developed much of his philosophy from the influence of his dad, who he said kept everything simple.

“He said just stick with your basic fundamentals,” Cozby said. “If something is going south … go back to your fundamentals. As far as the mentality of the game, he was about one shot at a time. Focus on what you’re doing now, don’t look ahead and don’t look behind.”

Despite coming up just short at state, Cozby still received the 1990 Jim Thorpe Award state award for boys golf.

He then went on to play at the University of Oklahoma, the same as his two other brothers, Cary, the oldest, and Chance, the youngest.

Cozby earned All-American recognition in 1994 and in 1995.

He was a freshman on OU’s Big Eight Conference championship team in 1992, which shot 866 Older brother Cary was a senior for that team. In the 1993 conference tourney, Craig Cozby shot 144 (71-73) during the first two rounds at a course in Hutchison, Kan.

Craig was the only one of his three brothers to receive All-American honors.

As mentioned, Craig is most proud of his four All-Conference awards.

“Once I made All-Conference my first year, then that kind of became a goal to continue to do it,” he explained. “The All-American thing kind of snuck up on me. During my junior year, I won once and all my other finishes were fairly high. My goal each round was to play well. I always took that attitude. I never looked to awards, I just go out and play hard. if you get something like that, it’s just kind of a bonus.”

All three Cozby boys have made significant marks in golf.

As mentioned, Craig is a sales representative of PING. His territory includes western Missouri and Kansas.

Chance served as the tournament champion for the 2019 Wast Management Phoenix Open.

Cary has held the position of the Director of Golf at Southern Hills Country Club. Cary also was named the 2016 PGA Golf Professional of the Year — sharing an award his father had received in 1985. They were the first father-son team to both win the honor.

Jerry Cozby also received the Father of the Year recognition in 2012 by Golfweek.

Jerry also has garnered several other honors — including being inducted in 2012, into the Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame.

Karole is the Cozby family matriarch that helped Jerry and their boys blossom in their life’s pursuits.

