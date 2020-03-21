In assessing the depth of a situation, I don’t get much out of non-specific descriptive terms or non-quantifiable buzzwords.

I want to know the facts, the numbers, the calibrated projection before I make my evaluation and response.

It’s the same with this coronavirus situation.

Not that my opinion might count more than a drop of sweat off a weightlifter’s nose, but I want to at least have a quantitative idea of what’s going on.

I’ve done some research the past several days on the internet and come up with some numbers to try to put it in perspective.

According to the numbers on the worldometers.info website on Saturday afternoon, there were 19,090 active coronavirus cases in the United States, 263 people that have died as a result and 147 that have recovered.

The significant breakdown to me is that 19,026 of the active cases were considered in mild condition.

Only 64 of these cases — less than one-half of one percent — were considered serious or critical.

In other words, as of Saturday afternoon, of the 19,090 active cases, 99.67 percent were considered in mild condition.

In looking worldwide, there were 172,432 active cases, with 164,667 of them (94.4 percent) considered in mild condition and 7,765 (5.6 percent) considered serious or critical.

In Oklahoma, as of this report, there had been 49 total cases (active and closed), one death and one recovered — and no new cases since the previous report.

There likely are others that have been infected which haven’t yet been diagnosed.

But, I believe it’s important for me to know exactly how the situation shakes out statistically at a given point in time, in order to try to get a handle on it.

Here’s some other statistics I researched.

— There are an average of more than 1,650 people dying from cancer per day. (cancer.org).

— There have been between 22,000 to 55,000 deaths from flu from Oct. 1, 2019 to March 7, 2020 (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

— Every day of the year, an average of 700 new kids are affected by cancer (pcrf-kids.org).

— There are, on average, 130 suicides per day (afsp.org).

— In 2018, 140,000 people died worldwide from measles, an average of 383 per day (who.int).

— Every 37 seconds someone dies from cardiovascular disease (cdc.gov).

— There are 29 people who die every day in motor vehicle crashes that involved an alcohol-impaired driver (cdc.gov).That expands out to 10,585 per year.

— In 2018, more than 67,000 people died as a result of drug-involved overdose (drugabuse.gov).

In general terms, we can’t completely stamp out disease and premature death from among us, no matter how many walls of physical isolation and fear we build. But, we can target our resources toward protecting and treating the most vulnerable, it seems to me.

But, I don’t know. Perhaps with the coronaviruse the way it’s being done is the right way — I have no definitive answer.

I’m not just saying that as a matter of hyperbole. I really don’t know.

All I can do its look at the available information at hand and assess the situation as best I can.

I believe the statistics, at least, provide me a measuring stick so that I can see the distance from where we’ve been toward where we’ve traveled.

But, I am troubled by the reference to “social distancing,” and the implications in the phrase itself. Speaking philosophically, I believe we live in a time when we need more bridges of commonality and fewer barriers of separation. But, perhaps that’s not really a point at all.

Perhaps there needs to be a dialogue weighing ramifications vs. results and setting a firm strategy.

This is a time for statesmanship among leaders. In my opinion, it’s an historic moment for courage, insight, inspiration, prayer, logic, planning and empathy.

Do I have any advice for anybody? No. I don’t even know if I have any for myself.

Perhaps all the steps that have been and are being taken are correct in the face of the circumstances.

Perhaps there should be more, perhaps there should be less. I don’t know. My mind is mortal, and therefore finite; my vision clouded.

I offer no solutions.

Only questions.