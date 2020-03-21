By Jimmy Gillispie

Stillwater NewsPress

(TNS) —This week of March was supposed to be filled with exciting championship moments and disappointing heartache in the world of college sports.

On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, there would have been play-in games for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, with the official first round action tipping off Thursday morning. The NCAA women’s tournament was set to start this week, too.

Whether or not Oklahoma State would have been represented in either no one knows. Neither squad was projected to be in the Big Dance, but they had yet to complete — or even begin on the women’s side — the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

The Cowboys won their final game of the season, beating Iowa State on a game-winning layup by sophomore guard Isaac Likekele. They were set to face top-ranked Kansas, where an upset win might have pushed them into the conversation for a spot in March Madness.

Yet, it’s #MarchSadness that’s trending on social media this week after sports have been shut down because of the coronavirus. Basketball will be played again, but not this season on the collegiate level.

“I don’t love how their careers ended,” OSU men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton said. “In some ways, it feels kind of unfulfilled, because I’ve said to you guys, I want them to be able to write the end of this story. In many ways, I feel it was that was the thing they were robbed of — being able to have a tangible impact on how their careers came to an end. That’s the thing that will probably stick with me for a while. They didn’t get a chance to be beat for their careers to end.”

Six OSU men’s basketball seniors and three women’s basketball seniors have likely played their final college game. If so, the Cowboys ended their season winning their final four games. Meanwhile, the Cowgirls dropped their last three games. Either way, their OSU careers are most likely finished.

According to CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein, on Twitter, he reported, “Sources: The NCAA is unlikely to grant an extra year of eligibility for student athletes who participated in winter sports and had their seasons cut short due to coronavirus.

“An extra year of eligibility is still in play for student athletes involved with spring sports.”

Although his career might be done, OSU senior Lindy Waters said late last week he hopes spring athletes receive an extra year of eligibility.

“I’m in the same boat with Thomas (Dziagwa),” Waters said. “We’re big advocates for our sports here, especially baseball and softball and all of the spring sports. Those guys didn’t have too long to put on the jersey and get to compete. … If that opportunity would come, it’s definitely something I would think about.”

Waters and his two fellow senior captains were supposed to participate in some honorary contests coming up in a couple weeks, according to Boynton. The Cowboy coach said Waters was going to represent the Big 12 in a 3-on-3 game at the Final Four.

Thomas Dziagwa was selected to participate in the 3-point contest at the Final Four. He finished No. 4 in all-time 3-pointers made in OSU history.

Cameron McGriff was going to play in a senior all-star game. Instead, the three captains — along with fellow seniors J.K. Hadlock, Jonathan Laurent and Trey Reeves will be figuring out what’s next in their lives.

The same can be said for the OSU wrestling seniors, two of whom were scheduled to begin competing at the NCAA Championships in Minnesota on Thursday. Nick Piccininni and Joe Smith were going to try to become three-time All-Americans this weekend.

They are both among the 71 two-time All-Americans at OSU, but they wanted to join the 57 who have accomplished the feat three times.

Piccininni was seeded No. 3 at 125 pounds following his fourth Big 12 championship. If winter athletes were given an extra year of eligibility, he could become the first five-time conference champ.

Smith was going in as the No. 12 seed at 174 pounds. Fellow senior Andrew Shomers wrestled at 174 before he was beat out by Smith for the spot.

Now, they all await a decision from the NCAA regarding their future, whether they’re done competing in college or have another year to come back to OSU. The same is true for spring athletes, whose seasons ended before the meat of the schedule began.

That’s the concern for Boynton and the other OSU coaches who had to deliver heartbreaking news to their seniors during the past week.

“I remember vividly, in 2016, coaching a group of seniors I was with for three years at Stephen F. Austin, and part of my thought then was I could not imagine sitting in our hotel room where we were in the conference tournament and telling them that it’s over, we’re packing up and going home and all of the work you put in unfortunately — and I get it,” Boynton said Friday. “The right decision was made from our leadership. This is a very serious situation that we need to figure out what’s going on with so we can get people healthy. But at the same time, I feel this is an incredibly hard way for those guys’ careers to end.

“Yeah, I’m talking about basketball, my seniors and the seniors at other places, but I’m also talking about the spring sports. I watched our softball team last weekend — really good team. They have some seniors on there who I think would have become household names who would have had an opportunity to go on and do great things. Our baseball team, our golf team and our tennis team was supposed to host the national championship this year. What’s that look like? All the sports and all these kids — at the end of the day, that’s what I do this for.”