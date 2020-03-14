By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Ready … Set … Win!

That was the motto for several Bartlesville High School track athletes during an all-out effort for early-season quest to be the best at the Edmond Santa Fe meet on Thursday.

A number of Bartlesville thunderin’ thinclads proved their point by finishing as champions or as runner-ups against a field that included some of the fleetest feet of the east — including Santa Fe, Norman, Westmoore, Edmond North, Guthrie and Ponca City.

Bartlesville Lady Bruins made a golden impact in the girls’ competitions. They included Ragen Hodge, first place in the high jump; Jillian Skalicky, first place in the 800m run; Quincy Turner, first place in the pole vault; Elena Fries in the 3200m run.

Two first-year Bruin tracksters surged to a second-place finish each in boys’ battles — Seth Long in the 110m hurdles and Adam Nakvinda in the high jump.

Bartlesville head track coach David Ayres entered 36 athletes in the event — the final tune-up going into next week’s spring break.

“We decided to go to the west side to see what they’ve got over there,” Ayres said. “We probably won’t see a lot of those teams until state.”

By then, Bartlesville could have earned a reputation has one of the most dangerous 6A track programs in terms of quality performers in most the events.

“On the girls side, we did the best we’ve done for a long while,” Ayres said about Thursday’s showing.

Fries — a senior — galloped to first in the 3200m (two-mile) in 12:34.43, winning by a nearly 15-second margin.

Skalicky also won handily in the 800m run. The junior jolted through the run in 2:31.63, finishing more than five seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Despite nursing a sore quad, the sophomore Hodge soared to over the high jump bar at 5-foot-4 — and nearly eclipsed 5-6.

“She won with ease,” Ayres said. “She never missed.” Hodge is just three inches shy of tying the school record for girls high jump.

In her effort at 5-foot-6, “she was almost over it,” the coach continued. “She clicked it with her heels. She’s so far over the bar we’re very confident she’ll keep getting better.”

Hodge also finished third in the 100m hurdles.

Turner swooped over the pole vault bar at 9-foot-even to win first — just 12 inches shy of tying the school record.

Turner is coached by her father Dr. Tracy Turner, a former college pole vaulter, Ayres noted.

On the boys side, Long — a senior that had to sit out last year due to the transfer rule — snapped off a sizzling early-season time (:15.92) in the 110m hurdles to come in second. He also hustled to fourth place in the 300m hurdles, a newer event for him. Long set a personal record in both events.

Nakvinda — who is fresh off the basketball season — cleared the bar at 5-foot-10 to take home runner-up honors.

“He continues to get better,” Ayres said about the first-year junior jumper. “He almost cleared six feet.”

Ayres also singled out the third-place showing of Anthony Garrett in the boys pole vault (12-0).

Ayres praised the gritty running of senior distance dynamo Spencer Hales, who finished third in the boys 3200m run and fifth in the 1600m.

But, Ayres held Hales and James Boudreaux out of the boys 4x800m relay, an event in which Bartlesville is the defending state champion.

Ayres expects some notable contributions in upcoming weeks by several team members.

One of them is senior hurdler Elise Cone, who also was playing basketball up until late February.

“We’re trying to get her in running shape,” Ayres said. “She’s a hard worker and has performed great in the past.”

Another pair of potent packages set to join the active list are sprinter Paxton Bradford and hurdler Cody Tate, who have been rehabilitating from respective football injuries.

Both should be back for the home meet, set for following spring break, Ayres said.

One of lesser-heralded team members — but one that embodies the best of characteristics of a Bartlesville athletes — is sprinter Charlie Cutts.

“He has cut 3.5 seconds off his 200 time from last year,” Ayres said. “He’s done it with determination and just hard work. At the meet today, he filled in in the 4x200 relay and in the 200 dash he was right behind Laken Clowdus. Charlie is a good kid and a hard work. I was telling the kids after practice yesterday that this guy is a testament of what hard work and dedication gets you. As far as building a team of character and hard work he’s a shining example of both those things.”

Ryann Barham

800m run, 12th (2:57.5)

Alexis Burton

Shot put, 14th (25-10.5)

Elise Cone

100m hurdles, 8th (:18.79); 300m hurdles, 11th (:58.95)

Kashiia Elias

Shot put, 7th (29-10)

Sidney Erwin

100m dash, 14th (:13.92); 200m dash, 22nd (:29.88)

Elena Fries

3200m run, 1st (12:34.43); 1600m run, 7th (6:04.33)

Shaileigh Gilkey

Long jump, 6th (13-6)

Ragen Hodge

100m hurdles, 3rd (:16.99); high jump, 1st (5-4)

Alexis Jones

Long jump, 7th (13-0)

Bailey Kemp

100m hurdles, 13th (:21.08); 300m hurdles, 12th (1:03.4)

Kaitlin Littau

100m dash, 28th (:15.21); 200m dash, 29th (:32.03)

Ledi Mull

Pole vault, 3rd (7-6)

Jillian Skalicky

800m run, 1st (2:31.63); 400m dash, 7th (1:07.55)

Sasha Torres

100m dash, 29th (:15.84); 200m dash, 31st (:33.08)

Quincy Turner

Pole vault, 1st (9-0)

Kyra White

Shot put, 19th (15-11)

Dayton Austin

800m run, 12th (2:16.27)

Devon Beck

110m hurdles, 11th (:19.41); 300m hurdles, 8th (:45.69)

James Boudreaux

800m run, 6th (2:08.28)

Ridge Brewington

Discus, 15th.

Michael Brockman

800m run, 17th (2:18.64); 1600m run, 20th (5:06.78)

Laken Clowdus

200m dash, 20th (:25.1)

Charlie Cutts

100m dash, 42nd (:12.51)

Bennett Dillsaver

110m hurdles, 14th (:20.78); 300m hurdles, 13th (:51.53)

Andrew Ely

100m dash, 20th (:11.79); long jump 4th (19-3.25)

Anthony Garrett

Pole vault, 3rd (12-0)

Evan Gunter

Discus, 13th (102-5.3)

Spencer Hales

3200m run, 3rd (10:28.96); 1600m run, 5th (4:47.36)

Al Logsdonjones

100m dash, 45th (:13.12)

Seth Long

110m hurdles, 2nd (:15.92); 300m hurdles, 4th (:42.41)

Adam Nakvinda

High jump, 2nd (5-10)

Charles Olsen

3200m run, 17th (12:24.79)

Freddy Rocha

400m dash, 26th (101.61)

Payten Sutton

200m dash, 19th (:25.07)

Logan Swanson

400m dash, 35th (1:06.74)

Max Williams

3200m run, 7th (10:48.86); 1600m run, 9th (4:55.3)