QUAPAW — A fly ball to center by Caleb Pittman in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in the winning run as Commerce eked out a 9-8 win over Quapaw.

The Tigers also claimed a 15-13 win in Game 1 of Tuesday’s District 2A-5 double-header.

Quapaw scored six times in the top of the seventh inning to create an 8-8 tie in Game 2.

Neither team scored in the eighth and the Tigers pulled out the win when Seth Hailey was hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced to third on an error and scored on Pittman’s fly ball to center.

Commerce had scored two runs in the second and three each in the third and fifth.

The Wildcats had only scratched out single tallies in the third and sixth before sending 11 hitters to the plate in the seventh.

They lost the go-ahead run in the seventh when Hunter Thomasson was cut down at home as part of an inning-ending double play. Quapaw left runners at second and third.

Pittman went 5-for-6 with two RBIs for CHS, which also got a double and single from Teo Moreno and two singles from Hunter Beckwith.

Lance Hyatt, Julian Herrera and Seth Hailey all had singles.

Koen Myrick and Ethan Mate each had three singles while Matt Lovell contributed one.

Commerce 15, Quapaw 13

The Wildcats let an 8-3 lead slip away when Commerce scored three times in the fourth and added five more in the fifth.

The final CHS run came in the seventh.

Quapaw pulled to within a run by scoring two times in the fifth and three in the sixth, but the seventh-inning tally gave the Tigers some breathing room.

Hyatt finished with three singles, Pittman added a double and single and Hailey and Dylan Cunningham added two singles each.

Moreno doubled and Beckwith and Eric Cunningham each had a single.

Mat and Preston Thomasson singled three times while

Kale Thomasson, Brody Harper, Lovell, Deacon Shapp and Payton Shapp all tallied two singles.

Myrick added a single.