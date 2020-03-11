BRISTOW — Three different players scored for Commerce as the Tigers squeezed out a 5-4 shootout win against Bristow here Tuesday, March 10.

Bristow earned a split, notching a 3-1 victory in the girls’ game.

Ty Jauert had two goals and Salvador Martinez and Benito Domingo added one each.

The Tigers (2-1) trailed 2-1 at the half but battle back to make it 4-4 at the end of regulation.

Jovana Moreno scored with about 15 minutes left in the match for the Commerce girls (0-3).

Commerce travels to Glenpool Thursday, March 12.