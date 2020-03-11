ENID — Northeastern A&M split a wild softball double header with Northern Oklahoma-Enid here Tuesday, March 10.

The Lady Norse (10-6) lost the opener 17-16 then bounced back to roll 20-9 in the nightcap.

NEO hosts Eastern Oklahoma State College Thursday and North Iowa Area Community College Friday.

NEO 20, NOC-Enid 9

The Lady Norse crushed five two-run homers to key a 17-hit attack in the second game.

Lauren Lauvetz had back-to-back home runs in the first and third innings while Britton Clark had consecutive homers in the fourth and sixth.

Bre Brown added a two-run homer in the third inning for NEO.

NOC-Enid led 6-3 until the Lady Norse scored four times in the third. The hosts tied the game in the bottom of the third, but NEO went on top for good with a five-run rally in the fourth.

The Lady Norse broke the game open by scoring eight in the sixth frame.

Mary Collins had four hits in the game, two doubles and two singles.

Hannah Burnett and Susan Rice each had two singles while Rebecca Bell, Kali Godfrey and Nikki Dingle chipped in with a single each.

NOC-Enid 17, NEO 16

A two-run homer by Megan Lee with two out in the fourth wound up making the difference in the game.

In the NEO seventh, Brown had a one-out single and Cheyenne Petty was hit by a pitch, but Dingle flied out and Burnett grounded out to second.

Each team scored seven times in the first.

The Lady Norse followed with three in the second and two each in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Northern pushed across five runs in its second, scored three in the third and got the deciding two on Lee’s fourth-inning homer.

NEO had another three home runs in the game.

Burnett had a two-run homer in the fourth as part of the four-hit game. She also had a double and two singles.

Rice delivered a two-run homer in the first and two singles while Clark had a two-run shot in the second and two singles.

Others with hits for the Lady Norse were Collins, a single and double; Bell, and Brown, two singles each, and Lauvetz and Dingle each added singles.