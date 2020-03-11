Ketchum picked up a pair of shutouts against Fairland in a home-and-home District 2A-5 baseball series Monday and Tuesday.

The Owls were no-hit in a 10-0 road setback Monday, March 9, then had seven hits but were unable to score in a 1-0 loss at home on Tuesday, March 11.

Ketchum scored twice in the first, added four more runs in the second then put together two-run rallies in the fourth and sixth.

The Owls struck out 11 times and their only baserunners came on a pair of walks.

Then on Tuesday, Ketchum got the only run of the game in the top of the first inning.

Fairland held a 7-6 edge in hits and left eight runners stranded.

Avery Brown had a pair of singles while Braxton Jones, Jonny Dingle, Riley Powell, Grant Lollar and Jaden Linthicum each had a hit.