KINGSTON — Bolstered by three first-place finishers, Miami carted off the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association girls’ state powerlifting championship Monday, March 9.

Jade White, Sierra Burrow and Hannah Hardcastle all turned in first place finishes and the Lady Wardogs rolled up 163 points.

MHS had eight total medalists among its 19 total lifters.

Durant was second in the team standings at 155 and Broken Bow claimed third with 126 points.

“It was one of those meets where every lift meant something,” Miami coach Zach Gardner said. “We won by eight points, which isn’t a large margin at a power meet.”

It’s the 12th state title in MHS history and its first since 2009 when it won the state dance championship.

The Lady Wardogs were the runners-up in 2019.

Afton was fifth with 45 points and Wyandotte finished in a three-way tie for 13th with Kellyville and Stilwell. All finished with 21 points.

White was the meet’s outstanding lifter in the squat, bench and total weight.

Competing in the 108-pound division, she had a 265-pound squat, 125-pound bench press and a 230-pound deadlift.

Burrow had a total of 640 pounds in the 121-pound class — 260 in the squat, 105 bench and 280 deadlift.

Hardcastle took first at 150 with a 270 squat, 120 bench, 305 deadlift and 695 total.

Emie Haile was third at 136, Alyssa Pendergraft, Abby Keller and Kortni Sherman fourth at 136, 165 and 198, respectively, and Sherman at 198, and Desiree Armstrong, fifth at 136.

Sarah Davis of Afton placed third in the 198-pound weight division with a total of 740 pounds.

Karsyn Severs of Wyandotte had a 665-pound total and finished fourth at 150.

Results for Miami lifters:

108 — 1, Jade White, 265 squat, 125 bench, 230 deadlift, 620 total; 7, Jordyn McMinn, 60, 75, 165, 400

121 — 1, Sierra Burrow, 260, 105, 280, 640; 6, Makayla Catt, 205, 100 240, 545; 9, Kiah Payton, 200, 95, 240, 535; 10, Becca Bolton, 205, 90, 220, 515

136 — 3, Emie Haile, 255, 125, 270, 650; 4, Alyssa Pendergraft, 265, 220, 260, 635; 5, Desiree Armstrong, 235, 95, 295, 625; 9, Jericho Burrow, 240, 95, 245, 580

150 — 1, Hannah Hardcastle, 270, 120, 305, 695; 8, Jadie Cheater, 235, 105, 260, 600; Darci Edmondson, 195, 110, 195, 500; Kori Robison, 175, 95, 175, 445

165 — 4, Abby Keller, 240, 105, 265, 610; 21, Bailee Vowels, 150, 80, 200, 430

181 — 13, Jordan Shirley, 210, 95, 200, 505; 19, Lakin Snyder, 115, 70 145, 330

198 — 4, Kortni Sherman, 295, 140, 280, 715