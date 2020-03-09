EL RENO — Miami takes aim at an Oklahoma Football Coaches Association state powerlifting title here Friday, March 13.

The Wardogs breezed to the Northeast Regional title Friday, March 6 at the Dogdome.

Miami had four individual winners and another four runners-up while rolling up 243 team points in the large school competition.

By comparison, Edmond Santa Fe had 253 points in the northwest regional, defending state champ Broken Bow 236 in the southeast and 229 for Sulphur in the southwest.

Bristow was a distant second behind the Wardogs in the team standings, netting 143 points. Jay was third with 100.

Rounding out the large school team standings were Hilldale, 92; Muskogee, 88; Grove, 80; Cleveland, 70; Mannford, 70; Locust Grove, 46; Cushing, 44; Berryhill, 38; Stilwell, 29; Inola, 24; Vinita, 22; Tulsa Edison, 18, and Pryor, 1.

Qualifying as regional champs for the Wardogs were Juan Andres at 132 pounds, Hayden Burkybile, 145; Lesley Lacy, 157, and Clay McCormick, 220.

Finishing second at the regional were Ulises Mora, 123; John Berryman, 145; Gavin Payton, 157, and Billy Owens, 198.

Skyler Judd and Trenton Spunaugle were third at 132 and 275, respectively, and Carson Folks, fourth at 157 and Colton Wyrick, fifth at 181.

Individual results for the Wardogs were (with their placement, squat, bench press, deadlift and total weights):

First

132, Juan Andres, 315,185, 325, 825; 145, Hayden Burkybile, 365, 210, 420, 995; 157, Leslie Lacy, 325, 220, 420, 965; 220, Clay McCormick, 470, 260, 520, 1,250

Second

123, Ulises Mora, 285, 185, 380, 850; 145, John Berryman, 325, 200, 375, 900; 157 Gavin Payton, 340, 225, 400, 965; 198, Billy Owens, 415 240 440, 1095

Third

132, Skyler Judd, 240, 125, 355, 720

275; 275, Trenton Spunaugle, 530, 305,565, 1,400

Fourth

157, Carson Folks, 325 200 365 890

Fifth

181, Colton Wyrick, 320 215 445 980