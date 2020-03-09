By Joe Mussatto

The Oklahoman

BOSTON — Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat out Sunday for the first time this season.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said before tip-off that Gilgeous-Alexander was a game-time decision, but after going through pregame warmups, Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out with a right hip contusion.

Terrance Ferguson started in Gilgeous-Alexander’s place as the Thunder topped the Celtics 105-104.

Chris Paul used the result to get under Gilgeous-Alexander’s skin.

“I said it in the locker room after the game,” Paul said. “Headline: ‘SGA out, Thunder rolls.’ Sounds good to me.”

Gilgeous-Alexander entered the night tied with 76ers forward Tobias Harris for the most minutes played this season: 2,214. Gilgeous-Alexander had started all 63 games for the Thunder before Sunday.

“There’s been some games where I think I probably could’ve done a better job with him,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “I think here of late his minutes have been somewhat reasonable. We’ve had some guys against some tough opponents where his minutes have gotten up around 38, 39, which in my opinion is too much for him.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 35.1 minutes per game this season compared to 26.5 in his rookie season with the Clippers. He leads the Thunder with 19.3 points per game and is second on the team with 6.1 rebounds per game.

Related to this story

Article: Five takeaways from the Thunder’s 105-104 win at Boston

Article: ‘I don’t discriminate against wins’: Thunder steal win at Celtics thanks to Chris Paul, Dennis Schröder

Donovan is still working through how to best deploy his backcourt rotation.

“I’ve tried to balance utilizing two of those three guards together, if not sometimes three of them playing together, because they have really facilitated and generated offense for us,” Donovan said. “I’m definitely mindful of where (Gilgeous-Alexander) is at. He’s handled it very, very well considering he’s in his second year.”

Crucial challenge

Celtics coach Brad Stevens saved his challenge for the right time.

The Thunder led 97-96 with 5:25 left when Celtics guard Marcus Smart was called for a shooting foul against Dennis Schroder on a 3-pointer. Stevens challenged the play, and after review, an illegal screen before the shot was called against Thunder center Nerlens Noel.

After the Celtics were awarded the ball, Smart paid off the challenge with a layup that put Boston ahead 98-97.

At the time, the challenge seemed like a turning point in the game.

Pacers beat Mavs

DALLAS — After the Mavericks’ last possession Sunday against the Pacers fizzled with two missed three-point attempts from Luka Doncic, a troubling trend for Dallas re-emerged.

The Mavericks’ 112-109 loss to Indiana marked another series of lapses in clutch situations.

Dallas didn’t score a point in the final 3:14 of the game and didn’t record a field goal in the final 4:40.

The loss dropped Dallas to 3-13 in games within one point in the final minute. That .188 winning percentage is an NBA-worst mark.

That Oklahoma City — which entered Sunday one loss better than the Mavericks in the Western Conference standings — beat the Celtics, 105-104, on the same night only served to exacerbate fans’ frustrations with Dallas’ close-out abilities.

“When you struggle during a stretch at the end of the game, you can come up with a lot of reasons and a lot of excuses and stuff,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “I just don’t think we can do that. I think we all have to own it. We have to look at it objectively, see what we can do better and then simply do better.”

The Mavericks’ woes in the clutch — what the NBA defines as games within five points in the final five minutes — appeared to ease last Wednesday against New Orleans, Dallas’ first overtime win in four tries this season.

But Sunday against Indiana, the Mavericks didn’t have an answer for the Pacers’ late surge.

After Tim Hardaway Jr. hit a layup to put the Mavericks ahead, 108-104, with 4:40 remaining, Dallas missed its last 10 field-goal attempts.

Doncic finished his 36-point, 10-rebound, eight-assist game with five missed field goals, including three from behind the arc. Tim Hardaway Jr. had a layup attempt blocked by Victor Oladipo and then missed a corner three. Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porzingis and Courtney Lee all missed 3-point attempts, too.

Dallas’ only point in that stretch came on a Doncic free throw with 3:14 remaining.

Indiana finished on an 8-0 run in the last 3:04. Oladipo recorded six of his 16 total points, including the go-ahead basket with 38.3 seconds remaining and two free throws inside the last 15 seconds to cushion Indiana’s advantage.

“Just weren’t making shots,” Porzingis said. “We got some decent looks. … It be like that sometimes. You just don’t make shots, and as I said, it came down to those shots and those situations, but there’s so many other things that could’ve went better during the game.”

Had the Mavericks held off the Pacers to win, they would’ve moved into a tie for the sixth seed in the West with the Rockets, who suffered a 126-106 loss to Orlando on Sunday night.

Magic pummel Rockets

HOUSTON — When fans read the score of the Magic-Rockets game Monday morning, they likely will double-check what they’re seeing.

The Orlando Magic had no doubt about the outcome Sunday night, however, controlling the game at Toyota Center nearly from start to finish as they rolled to a 126-106 victory.

D.J. Augustin celebrated a bit of a homecoming of sorts, with much of the Magic’s offensive firepower. Augustin, a Hurricane Katrina refugee who relocated to Houston with his family in 2005, scored 24 points, including hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers, but numerous Magic players stood out in this one.

Houston product Wes Iwundu, playing in front of his mom and dad during his first NBA start in his hometown, scored eight of Orlando’s first 14 points and it was off to the races for the Magic, who eventually led by as many as 32 points in the fourth quarter.

Six Magic players scored in double figures, led by Augustin.

Aaron Gordon had 19 points, Markelle Fultz 18 points and Nikola Vucevic, Terrence Ross and Michael Carter-Williams each had 16 points.

The Magic took advantage of Houston’s smaller roster to earn a sizable 49-38 rebounding advantage, Vucevic finishing with 16 boards. Gordon had 10.

Iwundu and Augustin scored 21 early points and the Magic bolted out to a 71-46 halftime lead. Augustin had 13 points at halftime and Gordon had 12 for Orlando.

The Rockets’ frustrations started to take over in the second quarter, and everyone knew it just wasn’t their night. James Harden missed two consecutive free throws, a rarity, and later in the quarter Russell Westbrook missed a layup.

Then came the technical fouls. Jeff Green was whistled for a technical after disputing a foul call. Teammate Robert Covington was given another technical, and then Houston coach Mike D’Antoni had seen enough. D’Antoni was given a bench technical and then even appeared to beg referees to go ahead and throw him out of the game with a second technical foul.

Knicks win

NEW YORK — In the wake of their worst streak of the season, the Pistons are shorthanded, struggling on both ends of the court and just looking to get a couple of wins to change their fortunes.

The wait continues.

The Pistons faded in the fourth quarter, letting a one-point deficit to the struggling New York Knicks entering the final period balloon into an 11-point bulge midway through the quarter.

The result was a 96-84 loss to the Knicks on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. It’s the 11th loss in the last 12 games for the Pistons (20-45), who fell to the fifth-worst record in the league. Their losing streak is at four games and with their next two games at Philadelphia and Toronto — two of the top teams in the East — there aren’t any signs of things turning around.

Christian Wood had 22 points and eight rebounds and Bruce Brown 16 points and six assists; the Pistons didn’t have any other players score in double figures.

The Knicks (20-44) started the fourth quarter with a 10-3 run, with a lay-in and 3-point play by Bobby Portis and Julius Randle added five points during the next stretch, when the Knicks widened the lead to 89-77 at the 4:40 mark.

Wood answered with a lay-in, but the Pistons managed just 13 points in a dismal fourth period and couldn’t muster much offense.

The Pistons had their biggest lead, 20-12, in the first quarter, but the Knicks rallied for a 15-2 run to take a 27-22 margin. Mitchell Robinson (14 points and 11 rebounds) had six points in the spurt, including a half-court alley-oop from Elfrid Payton (16 points, five rebounds and six assists).

Observations:

— Khyri Thomas got a longer look as the backup point guard in the first half, with six points in eight minutes. He hit a pair of 3-pointers in a span of 51 seconds, but he didn’t ignite the offense much with his passing and facilitating. It’s as much scoring as Thomas has done this season — seven points total in his previous six games — but he’s slowly getting back into a flow of playing after a foot injury derailed most of his season.

— Brown was more effective running the offense, as the starter, taking the place of Brandon Knight, who was out because of a knee issue. Brown was better offensively, hitting a couple of 3-pointers but guided things well, with six assists.

— The Pistons couldn’t stop dribble-penetration and the Knicks guards, including Payton and Barrett, got in the post almost at will. Brown is regarded as a good on-ball defender, but as a collective, the containment wasn’t there and the Knick feasted.

— Wood scored in double figures for the 14th straight game, highlighting the struggles they’ve had offensively in finding another option to get points on the board. Without Derrick Rose or Luke Kennard, they’re having a tough time finding anyone else who can create his own shot off the dribble and draw defenses.

——