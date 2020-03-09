MIAMI — Mary Collins and Bre Brown combined on 11 innings of shutout softball and Northeastern A&M swept a Sunday double-header from Kansas City (Kansas) Community College at Eric Iverson Field.

Collins allowed only two hits over six innings in an 8-0 win in the opener.

Brown followed that up with a five-hitter in an 11-0 five-inning romp

The Lady Norse split a twinbill with Kirkwood (Iowa) Community College on Saturday, taking the opener 11-3 while losing Game 2 14-6.

NEO 8, KCK 0

The Lady Norse broke out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning, added one run in the fifth and tacked on three more in the sixth.

Collins collected four singles for NEO.

Lauren Lauvetz had two doubles and a single, Hannah Burnett tripled, Britton Clark doubled and Rebecca Bell and Hailey Haskell each had a single.

NEO 11, KCK 0

NEO scored four times in the second, two in the third and added a final five in the fourth frame.

Susan Rice and Britton Clark paced the Lady Norse offense with two singles.

Burnett, Bell and Collins each had a single.

NEO 11, Kirkwood 3

Kirkwood erased a 3-0 deficit by getting all three of its runs in the top of the third.

However, the Lady Norse erupted for six runs in the home half of the fourth.

Three players had three hits for NEO. Brown had three doubles, Collins a double and two singles and Burnett three singles.

Clark delivered two doubles and Rice, Bell and Nikki Dingle all had a hit.

Kirkwood 14, NEO 6

Kirkwood outhit the Lady Norse 12-8 in the game.

NEO overcame a 3-0 deficit in the second, only to have Kirkwood take the lead for good with six runs in the top of the third.

Burnett delivered a triple and single while Lauvetz doubled and Collins, Rice, Clark, Brown and Dingle each had a single.