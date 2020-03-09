OKMULGEE — Seventh-ranked Hartshorne ended Fairland’s dreams of a trip to the Class 2A state basketball tournament when the Lady Miners claimed a 46-21 win here Saturday, March 7.

The Lady Owls topped Sallisaw Central 39-36 Thursday then avenged a district final loss to Rejoice Christian by claiming a 41-39 victory on Friday to reach the Area II consolation final.

Fairland fell behind 15-5 after the first quarter and never recovered.

The Lady Owls (23-7) were down 28-8 at the half, and then were outscored 7-6 and 11-7 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

Grace Goins and Kyndall Davis had seven points each for the Lady Owls.

Jessica Roberts added four and Alexis McGranahan chipped in with three.

Holly Lindley and Ozzylin Lightle were Hartshorne’s top scorers with 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Fairland 41, Rejoice 39

Rejoice had claimed a 43-37 victory over FHS in the regional winners’ bracket semifinal Feb. 22 in Owasso.

The Lady Owls used a 19-14 advantage in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.

That was the opposite of the earlier meeting, when Rejoice made a 21-6 run over the final eight minutes.

Goins scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the final stanza.

The game was tied at 8-8 after one quarter, then Rejoice opened up a 20-13 lead at halftime.

The Lady Owls cut into the deficit with a 7-5 margin in the third quarter.

Others scoring for Fairland were Davis with eight, McGranahan with seven and Makynzi Jones and Erica Schertz, two each.

Maddie Curtis finished with 12 points and Chloe Bull added 10 for the Lady Eagles.

Fairland 39, Sallisaw Central 36

A 30-19 run in the final two quarters, including an 18-12 run in the fourth, helped the Lady Owls shake Central.

The Lady Tigers were up 5-3 after one and 17-9 after two quarters.

Fairland flipped things around with a 12-7 margin in the third frame.

Davis and Schertz scored 13 and 12, respectively, to head up the Lady Owl offense.

They also picked up four from Goins, two each from Roberts and Scout Mayfield and one from Jones.

Courtney Lee’s 10 points led the way for Sallisaw Central.