MIAMI — Northeastern A&M rolled to a three-game sweep of Arkansas Baptist, winning the opener Friday 7-0 then rolling 11-4 and 11-1 on Saturday.

With the sweep, the Norsemen are 8-7 overall (winning five straight), with seven of the wins coming at home.

They played the Southern Nazarene JV Monday then have a home-and-home series with Connors State College, here Thursday and at Warner, Saturday.

The Norsemen had three home runs in the 11-4 win Saturday.

Zane Knox had a three-run inside the park homer in the second, Jacob Ervin belted a grand slam in the third, and Edouard Savoie added a two-run shot in the fourth.

Arkansas Baptist got three runs in the third and one in the fourth.

In addition to the home runs, Tyler Small delivered two doubles and a single, Zachary Davis had two doubles, Mathieu Vallée added a double and single and Kevin Esquilin singled twice.

NEO 11, Arkansas Baptist 1

The Buffaloes got their lone run in the first inning.

NEO countered with two runs in the bottom of the first then scored three times in the second and put together another two-run rally in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Nickolas Dean’s homer and double and a pair of singles by Justin Richards headed up the Norse offense.

Yealex Lopez doubled and Vallée, Small and Tylor Higgins each had a single.

NEO 7, Arkansas Baptist 0

Evan Jacoby and Braeden Greene combined on a five-hit shutout.

Jacoby had nine strikeouts and two walks while allowing three hits over six innings.

Greene fanned three, walked one and allowed two hits in his two innings of work.

The Norse got six of their runs in the fourth and added the final tally in the sixth.

NEO’s 10-hit attack included a double and two singles from Ervin, a double and single by Savoie, two singles by Vallée, a triple by Richards, a double by Small and a base hit from Augustus Collins.