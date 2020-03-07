MIAMI — Sarah Singer Harms is the epitome of the great student athlete.

As a senior in 1996 at Miami High School, she was the Oklahoma Female Athlete of the Year as well as being the co-valedictorian thanks to a 4.0 grade point average.

“I am excited for the weekend,” Harms said. “I don’t even know what I am going to say Saturday. I didn't even know there was a hall of fame. I heard about it last fall from HT (longtime Miami coach and teacher Harley Turner).”

Harms and Todd Berry will be the fifth and sixth inductees into the Miami Athletic Hall of Fame during a luncheon Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Coleman Theatre Ballroom.

They will join Steve Owens, Millie George-Gilion, Tinker Owens and Matt Monger.

Following the luncheon will be the Miami all-school reunion, also at the Coleman Ballroom, from 2 to 4 p.m.

“Sarah is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Wardog athletics, and she also was an outstanding student,” Miami athletic director Chad Davis said. “She was very well rounded as she was involved in numerous organizations during her Miami High School career, and was the co-valedictorian of her class.”

“Well rounded” might be an understatement.

* Harms earned all-state honors in softball in 1995, when she was the co-MVP in the Metro Lakes Conference.

* She was an all-state alternate in 1996 and earned MLC defensive player of the year honors in 1995 and 1996.

* She qualified for the state tennis tournament in 1994, 1995 and 1996.

* And if that wasn’t enough, she was an all-state finalist in 1993, 1994 and 1995 with the MHS band and was a two-time district honor band selection.

“I just enjoyed playing the games,” Harms said. “I played with some great teammates. We had great talent. They welcomed in a freshman to the starting level. Most of the girls I played with in summer ball and that was a way to help me transition into high school.”

She went on to play for hall of fame coach Cheryl Burnett at Southwest Missouri State (now Missouri State) from 1996 to 2000.

The Bears qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 1998, 1999 and 2000.

Harms made the Missouri Valley Conference all-freshman team in 1997, was a team co-captain in 2000 and earned several academic honors in The Valley.

She served a stint as an assistant coach at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri and was assistant girls coach at Glendale High School in Springfield in 2001-2002.

Harms has been a math teacher at Norris High School since 2017 and also has assisted with the NHS Fellowship of Christian Athletes huddle group the past three years.

Harms said she recently got to get back out on the hardwoods during an intramural basketball tournament.

“The staff put a team together and I said I would play, but in my head, I was thinking ‘should I go hard because I can not walk for three days after I do this kind stuff.’ We get out there and run up and down. It’s still in me. My mind knows what do to, but my body can’t do it.”