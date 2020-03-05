PARSONS, Kan. — Putting on their best offensive show of the season, Northeastern A&M swept a softball double-header from Labette (Kansas) Community College here Tuesday, March 3.

The Lady Norse rolled 13-2 in the opener then romped 15-3 in the nightcap. It was their first double-header sweep of the season.

NEO (6-4) hosts Kirkwood (Iowa) Community College Saturday, March 7 and Kansas City (Kansas) Community College Sunday, March 8 in back-to-back twin bills.

NEO 13, Labette 2

The Lady Norse took charge early, erupting for eight runs in the first inning.

They added a run in the second, scored three in the third inning and tacked on a final run in the fourth.

Labette got single runs in the second and third frames.

Britton Clark headed up the Lady Norse offense with a home run and two singles.

Hanna Burnett, Mary Collins and Karis Clark finished with two singles each while Rebecca Bell contributed a triple and double.

Nikki Dingle swatted her first career home run and Susan Rice and Lauren Lauvetz each singled.

Collins (4-2) only faced 22 batters. She allowed four hits and both runs. She fanned six and walked two.

Labette had only seven baserunners in the game.

NEO 15, Labette 3

Bre Brown (2-1) pitched the first five innings, allowing five hits. Two of the Lady Cards’ runs were earned.

Collins finished up with a perfect sixth. She struck out one.

Bell, Collins and Cheyanne Petty all had three hits in the game.

Collins led the way with two doubles and a single while driving in five runs.

Bell had a double, triple and single with three RBIs. Petty added three singles.

Britton Clark finished with a double and single while Burnett and Lauvetz contributed two singles each.

Rice hit a home run and Karis Clark singled.