The Youth Athletic Development Foundation held its 2020 tournament Sunday, Feb. 23 in the NEO Field House.

Among the winners were:

2nd/3rd Grade Girls — Welch, defeated Fairland #1

2nd/3rd Grade Boys — Team Machado/Corter of Miami, defeated Bluejacket

4th/5th Grade Girls — Bluejacket, defeated Fairland #1

4th/5th Grade Boys — Afton #1, defeated Team Walther/Grover of Miami