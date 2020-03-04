MIAMI — The Miami girls’ soccer team got the 2020 season started with an appropriately numbered score: a 2-0 non-district victory over Bristow at Red Robertson Field.

Beca Hopping and Jessie Ishmael each had a goal for the Lady Wardogs, who were up 1-0 at the half.

“We played pretty well, especially since we’ve only had one practice with our basketball girls,” said MHS coach Kenton Adams.

Hopping, Sara Acupan, Darci Edmondson, Jericho Burrow and River Hopping all joined the team after Jay eliminated the Lady Wardog basketball team Thursday, Feb. 27.

Miami hosts Commerce Thursday at 5:30 p.m. then travel to Locust Grove Tuesday.