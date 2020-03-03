MIAMI — Miami opened the 2020 baseball season with a split against Locust Grove.

The Pirates claimed a 6-5 win in the first game then MHS outslugged the visitors for a 17-10 win in Game 2.

The teams were to have played single Verdigris Valley Conference games on Monday and Tuesday, but both were played here because of issues with the lights at Locust Grove’s park, according to Wardog coach Jeremy Strack.

Miami travels to Quapaw Thursday for a 5 p.m. game then hosts Commerce Saturday at noon at Joe Pollock Field.

The Wardogs exploded for 14 runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally from a 6-3 deficit.

“There were lots of walks and a few hits,” Strack said.

Offensive leaders for Miami were Clay McCormick, who went 4 for 8 with four RBIs and Nate Ward, who was 4 for 5 while driving in two runs.

Ward was the winner in the nightcap.

Maison Neece was tagged with the loss in the opener.