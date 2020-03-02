By Chris Hine

Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — Since the trade deadline, the offense has been there on a nightly basis for the Timberwolves. The defense has been a work in progress, but at least the Wolves have been able to score in most games they’ve played.

That wasn’t the case on Sunday, as their shotmaking deserted in a 111-91 loss to Dallas, who was playing without All-Star Luka Doncic.

The Mavericks didn’t miss Doncic much on Sunday as Kristaps Porzingis picked up the slack in his absence with a 38-point, 13-rebound performance against the undersized Wolves.

The Wolves started the game missing 11 of their first 12 shots and it didn’t get much better from there. They shot just 36% for the game with D’Angelo Russell leading the way with 16 points on just 6 of 18 shooting. Malik Beasley added 14.

Seth Curry also helped ease the loss of Doncic for the Mavericks with 27 points.

Sunday’s tip time, 2:30 p.m. aligns with a lot of players’ nap times on game days and even practice days, and the Wolves came out sleep in the opening minutes.

They shot just 1-for-12 to start the game. Their only saving grace was that the Mavericks weren’t much better and couldn’t take advantage of it. Dallas led just 8-2 when Ryan Saunders called a timeout at the 8:21 mark.

From there, things got a little better for the Wolves, who shot 9 of 15 the rest of the quarter, and they trailed just 28-24. That was their best stretch of the day. During the quarter, Saunders earned a technical for arguing the Wolves should have gotten more foul calls, especially inside.

The second quarter wasn’t as kind as the end of the first, as Dallas shot out to a quick 7-0 run behind Tim Hardaway Jr. and opened what was its largest lead of the game to that point at 11. The Mavericks would push that to 15 on a Porzingis three-pointer. Later in the quarter Curry got going with eight points on three consecutive Mavericks possessions to go with another four-point play later in the quarter. The Wolves sluggish offensive performance kept them well behind at the half, 63-44.

The start of the third quarter mirrored the start of the second, with Dallas rattling off another 7-0 run to increase its lead 26. Like the second quarter, Saunders called another timeout to regroup. The Wolves would only get as close as 13, as a late 12-3 run made it 78-65, but Kelan Martin fouled Porzingis on the final shot of the quarter, and Dallas carried a 16-point lead into the fourth. The Wolves held the Mavericks to just 18 points in the third, but their cold shooting wouldn’t let them capitalize.

The Wolves never threatened in the fourth as Dallas cruised to the win.

Warriors fall again

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — Seated on the bench in a gold and blue, windowpane-patterned sport coat, Warriors guard Steph Curry shook his head back and forth. It was all he could do.

While Wizards guard Bradley Beal erupted for 22 points — including five 3-pointers — in the first quarter, Curry was relegated to the bench in a game he had hoped to play in. But, instead of celebrating Curry’s return from a broken left hand, the Warriors lost to the Wizards 124-110 on Sunday at Chase Center.

Following an uplifting win in Phoenix, the Warriors (13-48) entered Sunday’s game on the second night of a back-to-back set. Though they withstood Beal’s initial scoring surge and showed some fight in the first half, a tired team unraveled in the end.

With 2:36 left in the second quarter, forward Marquese Chriss’ dunk capped off an 11-2 run and erased a 12-point Wizards lead. However, the Wizards (22-37) answered with a 10-2 run of their own. Still, Golden State trailed by only six at halftime.

However, one night after committing only 10 turnovers against the Suns, the Warriors turned the ball over eight times in the third quarter alone — and would commit 22 in the game — as the Wizards outscored the Warriors 31-19 in the decisive period.

At the time of Curry’s real-life “smh” in the opening minutes, Beal had as many points as the entire Warriors team. Fueling Curry’s frustration could have been the fact that he had long targeted Sunday’s game to play for the first time since suffering a broken bone in his left hand on Oct. 30.

But the Warriors decided against it, insisting he participate in another full scrimmage before taking the court. As the Warriors board a plane to Denver on Monday, Curry will head to Santa Cruz to practice with the team’s G League affiliate.

Curry could return in time for Thursday’s game against the Raptors, but his addition will do little to change the fate of this lottery-bound season. That would give him up to 20 games to exercise his nerve-damage hand, and provide valuable on-court time with his new teammates, including forward Andrew Wiggins, who finished with 27 points on 9-for-19 shooting, six rebounds and two assists.

Guard Mychal Mulder, who continued to impress on his 10-day contract, finished with 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Guard Jordan Poole, who returned from a one-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, added 17 points and seven assists.

For the Wizards, Beal finished with 34 points on 10-for-24 shooting and eight assists, while forward Davis Bertans went for 29 points on 9-for-14 shooting.

Though the Warriors look forward to getting Curry back, he will also be exposed to losing at a rate he wasn’t used to during Golden State’s recent dynasty. It’s one thing to watch a loss from the sideline, it’s another to contribute to it.