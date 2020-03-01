MIAMI — Northeastern A&M sophomore point guard Rudi Williams has been rewarded for his stellar play during the 2019-2020 basketball season.

The Hamilton, Ontario, guard was named the NJCAA Division 1 Region II most valuable player.

Sophomore Samkelo Cele was named to the all-region second team.

NEO sophomore Ivvana Murillo was named to the women’s all-region first team.

Williams leads Region II in assists (243) and free throw percentage (84%), is second in scoring (20.7), points (538), field goals (194) and steals (71) and is fifth in minutes played (829).

The 243 assists are a school record and his 468 over two seasons also is an NEO benchmark.

Joining Williams on the first team are Callen Haydon of Connors State, Shem’Mario Stephens of Murray State, Dylan O’Hearn of Western Oklahoma State, and Demaree King of Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa.

Cele ranked third in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference in rebounds at 9.1 per game and was fourth in total rebounds at 256.

Others on the second team were Dante Adams of Eastern Oklahoma State, Tyrel Morgan of NOC-Tonkawa, Dyson Plumley of Murray State and Plumley Kris Wyche of Seminole State.

Murillo was second in Region II in rebound average (9.2), third in total rebounds (211) and fourth in field goal percentage (51%).

Reneya Hopkins of Redlands was the women’s MVP.

Also on the first team were Deja Williams of Eastern, Kyslyn Jones of Seminole and Alaijah Stewart of Murray.

Kiara Lovings of Redlands, Kenzie Ezekial of Eastern, J’Sades Ainsworth of Seminole De’Asia Reid of Connors and Shelby Black of Northern Oklahoma-Enid were women’s second teamers.