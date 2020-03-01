GROVE — A second loss to Jay in the span of 10 days ended the season for Miami’s girls.

The Lady Wardogs (6-17) fell to Jay 47-23 in the regular season finale on Feb. 18, then was bumped into the losers’ bracket with a 77-22 loss to Grove in Area II District 8 play.

Miami led Thursday’s rematch 16-13 after the first quarter and led by five midway through the second frame and by one (25-24) at the break.

Maddie Arnold bumped the lead to four on a follow shot with 5:44 left in the third.

But that would be the final points of the quarter and Jay went up 38-32.

The Lady Bulldogs held a 17-13 edge over the final eight minutes.

Beca Hopping and Cali Mercer were MHS’ top scorers, Hopping with 13 and Mercer with 12.

Arnold finished with seven, followed by Chloe Preaus with six, Ruthie Hammons with five and Sara Acupan four.

The Lady Bulldog scoring was topped by Lexi Farley’s 21 points. Skylar Brantley added 18.