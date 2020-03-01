HASKELL — No. 20 Liberty eliminated Wyandotte from post-season play Saturday, claiming a 39-32 victory in a 2A Area II regional losers bracket final.

The Bears, who had suffered a 68-57 loss to fifth-ranked Rejoice Christian, remained alive with a 62-46 win against Chouteau.

Liberty (23-4) had advanced with a 66-57 win over Commerce on Friday.

The Tigers had remained alive with a 62-53 win against Chelsea Thursday at Owasso.

“We had two bad quarters in our two losses,” Wyandotte coach Skip Brock said. “I was proud of our group’s effort. The guys never quit.

“It was a four-point game with 4 minutes to play and we had two possessions to cut it to one or two.

We just could not take enough shots or plays.”

The Bears saw a 10-6 first-quarter lead turn into a 19-17 halftime deficit.

Liberty outscored WHS 7-5 and 13-10 in the final two quarters.

“It was our third game in three days. Late night traveling four hours a day and the shorter turnaround on Saturday may have affected our legs. No excuses though,” Brock said.

Jacob Burney’s 13 points topped the scoring for Wyandotte (21-6).

Others scoring for the Bears were Brendan Cooper with eight, Gavin Kihenia and Gabe Drake, three each; Ethan Bradley and Bryce Pogue, two each, and Justus Robertson added a free throw.

Jaylen Wheeler had a game-high 24 points for the Tigers.

“Credit Liberty on a solid defensive effort,” Brock said. “Their guard, No. 1 (Wheeler) hurt us obviously, although most of his points were in the lane.”

Wyandotte 62, Chouteau 46

The Bears had a big second half, outscoring CHS 13-8 and 18-8.

They had led by one, 31-30, at the break.

Burney had a game-high 31 points, with 18 coming in the second half.

Cooper joined him in double figures with 18.

Talon Powers, Bradley and Robertson added six, four and three, respectively.

Rejoice 68, Wyandotte 57

Jayden Lietzke and Gage Barham combined for 53 of the Eagles’ points.

The 6-foot-7 Lietzke had 29 points and Barham added 24.

Rejoice turned a 16-11 first-period lead into a 34-19 halftime advantage.

The Bears held a 20-16 edge in the third quarter then each team fought to an 18-18 standoff over the final eight minutes.

Burney accounted for 21 points and Cooper added 29 for Wyandotte.

Bradley scored six, Pogue five and Kihenia three.