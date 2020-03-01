HASKELL — For the first time since 1998, the Fairland Lady Owls are playing in an area tournament.

They advanced with a 44-39 win against Lucky 7 rival Quapaw Saturday afternoon in the Class 2A Area II losers’ bracket final.

Fairland, 21-6 and ranked 13th in Class 2A, now faces Sallisaw Central at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Myskoke Dome in Okmulgee.

The Lady Owls had to battle back through the losers bracket, eliminating Commerce 38-25 on Thursday and Chouteau 54-49 Friday.

Quapaw (18-8) was pushed into the consolation bracket with a 54-49 loss to Rejoice Christian on Thursday.

The Lady Wildcats then held on for a 66-52 win over Panama Friday.

Fairland 44, Quapaw 39

The Lady Owls saw a 14-9 lead in the first quarter turn into a 25-25 tie at the break.

Each team scored seven in the third frame, then FHS sealed the win with a 12-7 advantage over the final eight minutes.

Kyndall Davis and Grace Goins were the Lady Owls’ offensive leaders with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Alexis McGranahan, Scout Mayfield and Erica Schertz scored six each and Makynzi Jones had two.

Skyler Evans had 13 points and Karissa Anderson added 12 for Quapaw.

Others with points for Quapaw were Olivia Quapaw with five points and Gracie Crawford, Shea Ottesen and Lu Attocknie finished with three each.

Fairland 38, Chouteau 19

The teams combined for only six points in the first half, then Fairland pulled away.

Goins scored 14, Jessica Roberts and Davis, six each, Schertz five, Mayfield three and McGranahan and Jones, two each.

Fairland 38, Commerce 27

A pair of 12-point quarters helped FHS pick up the win.

It led 6-4 after one, 18-9 at the half, 26-18 after three then used a 12-7 run in the fourth to create the final margin.

The Fairland scoring included 14 from Schertz, nine from Goins, six from Mayfield, five from Davis and two each from McGranahan and Jones.

River Friel and Morgan Connell headed up the scoring for the Lady Tigers with six each.

Baylee King contributed five, Giselle Gutierrez and Katy Crawford, three each, and Sunny Crawford tallied two points.

Quapaw 66, Panama 49

Evans had a season-best 31 points for the Lady Wildcats, who led 35-29 at the half and pulled away.

She was joined in double figures by Karissa Anderson with 13.

Olivia Quapaw added nine, followed by Gracie Crawford with five, Lu Attocknie with four and Gaia Del Vicario and Shea Ottesen, two each.