MIAMI — Northeastern A&M split a softball doubleheader against Iowa Western here Saturday, the Lady Norse rolling 10-0 in the opener before falling 7-1 in the nightcap.

The split leaves NEO with a 4-4 record.

The Lady Norse split a Thursday double-header with Labette (Kansas) Community College, winning the opener 8-0 before falling 18-12 in the nightcap.

The teams square off again Tuesday, March 3, this time for a twinbill at Parsons, Kansas.

NEO 10, Iowa Western 0

Mary Collins had a two-hit shutout for the Lady Norse.

She struck out three and walked one.

NEO took a 2-0 lead in the third then broke the game open by scoring eight times in the fourth.

Karis Clark and Britton Clark each had two hits in the game — all in the fourth when the Lady Norse collected eight of their hits.

Karis Clark had a single then three-run homer and Britton Clark collected two doubles.

Collins had two singles, Hanna Burnett a triple and Rebecca Bell, Susan Rice and Lauren Lauvetz all had singles.

Iowa Western 7, NEO 1

The Lady Reivers broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the fifth. They added two runs each in the sixth and seventh.

Lauvetz and Collins each had two singles with Lauvetz driving in the lone NEO run.

Petty and Britton Clark doubled and Burnett, Bell and Rice singled for the Lady Norse.